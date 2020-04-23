TRAVERSE CITY — There will be no hazard pay for first responders employed by Grand Traverse County, at least for now.
A motion by Gordie La Pointe, seconded by County Board Vice Chairman Ron Clous, that commissioners not proceed with considering hazard pay, passed 5-2 at a special meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voted against.
“What do you say to the person who would rather work, and put themselves at risk, in order to get a paycheck, and they can’t work?” La Pointe said.
La Pointe added first responders are doing “a fine job” and are valued by the community, but he could not presently support using taxpayer dollars for hazard pay.
“I don’t think this motion is saying never,” Chairman Rob Hentschel said. “What it’s saying is right now we’re not going to pursue this. I agree with that because of the low number of infections we have right now. They could spike any day, and then this board could re-take up this issue.”
If the county had included hazard pay in their labor agreements, at least part of the cost would have been eligible for reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said County Finance Director Dean Bott.
Hazard pay for first responders in the event of an emergency is not in those agreements, however, he said.
Coffia requested the item be on the agenda, and said she pushed for weeks to have the discussion.
She suggested providing a one-time lump sum, perhaps $1,000, for county workers at the highest risk for infection, such as corrections officers and road patrol deputies.
“I want us to do that, to recognize the extraordinary situation we’re in and the risk to their families, to take something home to their families and risk exposure, sickness and even death,” Coffia said. “I hear that other counties, there seems to be this mentality of let’s wait until the wind shifts and more people are doing this and frankly I don’t think that’s a leadership move.”
She estimated the payments would be made to no more than 200 of the county’s 500 employees, at an approximate cost of $200,000.
County Administrator Nate Alger took no position on the issue, but confirmed funding was available within the budget, that a one-time payment would be simple to facilitate and require no additional financial tracking.
Commissioner Brad Jewett, who voted for La Pointe’s motion to halt inquiries on hazard pay for now, explained his position was arrived at after speaking with constituents.
“First of all I am very appreciative our our health department workers, our first responders,” Jewett said. “I know sometimes our local media likes to twist our words that we’re not appreciative but I think everyone knows we are.”
Jewett asked staff for information on employee compensation regarding overtime and time off.
Human Resources Director Donna Kinsey confirmed county employees who work more than 40 hours are paid time and half, and the Sheriff’s Department was adjusting their schedule to allow officers to have time off.
“I’m not trying to take anything way from this, and I’ve talked to many constituents, and everybody I’ve talked to is very appreciative of our health department and our sheriff’s department, as I am,” Jewett said.
“But a lot of the constituents I’ve talked to have said the same thing Commissioner Clous said. ‘We’re laid off. We haven’t even gotten our unemployment check yet, but you guys are discussing giving people more money?”
Earlier in the meeting, Clous said he’d rather put funds into additional safety protection measures and training, which he thought would be better money spent, than providing some employees with hazard pay.
Alger confirmed information he’s received from department heads shows workers have adequate PPE.
“What is our total count for employees and how many do we have laid off at this time?” Clous asked Alger.
The county employs 553, Alger said, and has laid off none.
“I have a hard time looking at my constituents in the face, that have been laid off, and are struggling to pay their property taxes, when they ask me why a certain group of employees at the county are getting a $1,000 stipend for being able to work,” Clous said.
“Help me with an answer I can give them if this here is to be a resolution that passes,” he said.
Commissioners unanimously passed two proclamations requested by Sheriff Tom Bensley, setting aside a week each in May for National Correctional Officers and Employees Week (May 3-9) and National Police Week (May 10-16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.