TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County woman in her 80s died Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to four, health officials reported.
Another woman from Crawford County, also in her 80s and a resident of a long-term care facility, died, becoming the second COVID-19-related death in that county.
The first case was also reported in Benzie County — an adult woman quarantined at home. Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department Health Officer Lisa Peacock stated that the woman had no known exposure and that it’s a “reminder that the virus is present in the community.”
As of Friday, Michigan has reported 30,023 cases of COVID-19, with 2,227 deaths — an increase of 134 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, reported at a press conference Friday that the state is still seeing new cases every day and many more deaths.
But the rate of growth has plateaued and more discharges of those with COVID-19 are taking place than admissions, Khaldun said.
“People are beating this disease,” she said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is working with a coalition of governors from Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kentucky on the best way to reopen their respective states. The reopening will be done in phases, with each phase evaluated before the next one is carried out, Whitmer said.
People will be expected to continue social distancing and employers will be required to do screening of all of its employees and have hand sanitizing stations in their places of business, she said.
“Our No. 1 priority is keeping people safe,” Whitmer said. “The threat of a second wave that could overwhelm our hospitals is still very real.”
Whitmer said she may begin releasing details at the end of next week on how the reopening will be done.
The MDHHS also said next week it will begin reporting the probable number of cases for each county in addition to laboratory confirmed cases and deaths. Probable cases are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, but have not been tested. They also have a link with someone who has tested positive.
Including the probable cases will increase the number of cases, but will give a more complete picture of how the state has been affected by the pandemic.
The Grand Traverse Health Department reported that it has been tracking and following up on those probable cases from the beginning of the pandemic and throughout their illnesses. The number of people that have been tested for the coronavirus in northern Michigan is expected to increase as testing efforts have ramped up. More testing sites have opened and testing kits have become more available, Whitmer said.
As time goes on there will also be more recovered people. The MDHHS is defining a recovered person as one who has gone 30 days from the onset of symptoms of the disease or 30 days from testing positive and has not died, according to information from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
“Like many of our residents, we are eager to know that individuals are recovering from COVID-19,” Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for several area health departments, said in a statement Friday. “Given that the first positive cases in our counties are just nearing their recovery timeframe — 30 days out from testing positive — we hope to be able to share more of this data soon.”
Bay Area Transportation Authority has redesigned some of its buses to be used as medical discharge transportation units. BATA worked with the county health department to equip the buses, which are being used to transport patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and do not need to be hospitalized, but may not have a way to get home.
“It’s for folks who don’t have any family or any other form of transportation,” said Eric Lingaur, communications and development director for BATA.
The buses have not yet been used, he said.
“But we’re ready to go and on stand-by in case that need should arise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.