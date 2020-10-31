TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department identified the Great Wolf Lodge’s Trick or Treat Trail as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.
Health department officials said the potential exposure happened between 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Those present at the Great Wolf Lodge during that time frame should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure, particularly those not wearing masks or social distancing.
Those who possibly contracted the virus could become infectious at any time during that 14-day period, health department officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
