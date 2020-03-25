TRAVERSE CITY — High Five Threads and a Chicago labor union have two things in common.
Lake Michigan and the urge to help hourly hospitality workers.
High Five’s owner, Byron Pettigrew, has drawn inspiration from a Chicago Hospitality United campaign to sell “Support Chicago Hospitality Workers” T-shirts for $25, benefiting hourly workers affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. In less than 48 hours, the campaign raised more than $70,0000.
Pettigrew thought it was a great idea to create his own version for Traverse City businesses. One hundred percent of the campaign’s net profits will return to hospitality workers impacted by the recent closures.
Half of profits will go to businesses that refer the post through affiliate links, the other half will go into a pool to be split among all participating businesses.
Forward Inking Design & Print Studio — a separate company from High Five Threads but also owned by Pettigrew — does T-shirt printing for several restaurants.
Those same colleagues and friends at the restaurants Forward Inking services since have been impacted by the coronavirus. Restaurants statewide on March 16 were forced to convert to take-out and delivery only, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, causing a significant loss in business — as well as layoffs of countless servers and bartenders.
“It’s really unfortunate what’s going on right now and northern Michigan is such a special place,” Pettigrew said. “Everyone has come together to help each other out, and you know that it really makes Northern Michigan a special place to live.
“You can truly see that we’re full of our neighbors and everyone is just willing to lend a helping hand.”
High Five Threads is accepting pre-orders through the end of March and plans to print and ship the first week of April. Those dates are subject to change.
The shirt and other merchandise like stickers, hoodies and trucker hats, feature the text “Great People” in blue text surrounded by the words “Hospitality, Lakes, Food, Beer, Wine and Hospitality.” In the center is a silhouette of the Grand Traverse Bay and at the bottom is the hashtag “NOMIstrong.”
Pettigrew hopes that the T-shirts see a $15 per-shirt profit margin, depending on the number of orders that are placed. The other merchandise offered will offer a different profit margin. Because Pettigrew and High Five own the screen-printing facility, costs are more efficient than if they were separate businesses.
“Frankly, we’re not looking to make money off of this,” Pettigrew said. “So many of these businesses that we’re working with currently give us business all throughout the year. This is our way to give back to them into their staffs and the community in general.”
To purchase merchandise, visit www.highfivethreads.com/collections/great-people-nomistrong. Proceeds from orders purchased through the general link will go into the general fund split among all participating businesses.
Any impacted business from the economic fallout of the virus crisis, regardless of if they are in hospitality, can reach out to Pettigrew through social media or by email at byron@highfivethreads.com to be set up with a unique affiliate link.
