TRAVERSE CITY — Wearing a trash bag liner wouldn’t be considered the most flashy fashion statement.
But thanks to employees of Grand Traverse Industries, and a number of minor tweaks in production, the company is providing personal protective equipment to health care workers in Northwest Michigan.
GTI has shifted its manufacturing process of hospital trash bag liners to produce medical gowns for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Munson, through the Northern Michigan Supply Alliance, reached out to Warren Call of Traverse Connect to say it needed certain personal protective equipment (PPE). That message made its way to Steve Perdue, GTI’s CEO and President.
“No idea is stupid,” Perdue recalled Mark Deponio, the alliance’s president, as saying.
Perdue drafted a prototype of a gown made of a trash bag liner and sent it to Deponio. The design received approval from the alliance, and GTI got started with a run of 500 gowns.
“We designed the type of film we wanted for the body and the sleeves and played around with ways to seal the two together — because it has to be impervious from the neck down to below the knees to any liquid,” Perdue said.
The gowns have a tie behind them with a slit down the back so they can be easily put on and taken off. When a medical worker pushes their hand through the seal, it creates a close seam against the wrist and works well with medical gloves.
NMSA returned with suggestions of improvement, then ordered 5,000 more.
“It's a pretty rudimentary — I’d call it simple — very labor-intensive process, but we’re all hard at it every day,” Perdue said. “5,000 is a huge order for us because this is so labor intensive, but we’re going to do our best.”
GTI provides manufacturing and janitorial employment to 200 people with significant disabilities. With the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, Perdue says his production team has been reduced to about 20 people — including himself — who come into work daily.
Perdue didn’t consider the job a "moneymaker," but was glad to help in any way.
“It’s not the kind of work they do every day,” Perdue said of GTI's employees. “It’s not their real job and they’re all willing to step up and join the production process. That I am very proud of.”
