TRAVERSE CITY — A COVID-19 outbreak reported in Grand Traverse County’s jail earlier this month resulted in positive tests for half the people incarcerated there and a temporary pause on all transfers to Michigan prisons, officials said.

“We’ve had the highest number of COVID cases that we’ve experienced during the whole pandemic,” said Capt. Chris Barsheff, jail administrator. “We’ve already run the quarantine periods — the majority of the people were asymptomatic and we found out they were positive because we do regular testing.”

The jail’s capacity is 168, Barsheff said, though averaged between 100 and 110 during the pandemic, with about half that population, approximately 50 people, testing positive.

No new cases were reported as of Tuesday, Barsheff said, and all those who tested positive completed their 14-day quarantine. Some people did show flu-like symptoms, though no one who tested positive died of the disease or was hospitalized, Barsheff said.

Matthew Saxton, executive director of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, confirmed Michigan Department of Corrections recently paused transfers from Grand Traverse County’s jail as well as county jails in Alpena and St. Clair because of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

“That being said, the sheriffs have done a phenomenal job to assure the safety of not only their inmates but staff through the entire time of this pandemic,” Saxton said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services collects data from local health departments on positive tests in county jails which jail staff are required to report to the health departments the same way schools are, Saxton said.

But, where prison cases are reported and shared in one place, real time county jail information is harder to find, records show.

MDOC maintains its own public COVID-19 dashboard and regularly tracks active cases of the virus among corrections staff and people incarcerated, as well as testing numbers, recoveries and deaths.

As of Nov. 22, 145 people incarcerated in Michigan prisons have died of COVID-19, records show; 27,597 have tested positive and there are 410 active cases.

Records show seven correctional staff have died of the disease and 5,245 have tested positive

There is no such public dashboard for Michigan’s county jails, however.

An MDHHS reporting website reports new outbreaks by region in various settings — including long-term care facilities, schools, colleges and universities, childcare facilities, hospitals, medical care offices, shelters and jails/prisons/detention centers.

Though some numbers reported as of Nov. 22, even with 100 percent participation by local health departments, don’t necessarily square with recent anecdotal information from county sheriffs.

For example, Barsheff said Grand Traverse County’s jail had about 50 positive cases, while the MDHHS dashboard shows no new outbreaks in Region 7, which includes Grand Traverse and 18 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula.

MDHHS also reported no new outbreaks in jails, prisons and detention centers for Region 3, which includes Alpena County, and no new outbreaks in Region 2N, which includes St. Clair County — both paused by MDOC for transfers, Saxton said.

MDHHS officials did not immediately return an email or phone call seeking comment.

Saxton said jail staff are quite good about communicating with each other from county to county on case numbers as well as the health status of someone being transferred from one jail to another.

Recording and disseminating COVID data is more complicated for jails than it is for prisons, he said.

“The Department of Corrections is one agency that works for the entire state and all their facilities are under one umbrella,” Saxton said. “The 83 sheriffs in Michigan who operate the 78 county jails are all independently elected officials, mandated by the Constitution to run the jail for the individual counties.”

Chris Gautz, an MDOC spokesperson who has spent untold hours in the past 20 months helping collect data and update the state’s prison dashboard, said in comparison county jails might not be testing as frequently or have the staff to regularly update county-based case numbers.

Jails are more transitory than prisons, Gautz added, and if a total case number is published online it could be misconstrued by the public as a current outbreak number.

“It might give the wrong impression if a jail, say, has 50 beds, someone opens up their website and sees the jail has 200 COVID cases, which they may have had over 20 months,” Gautz said, as an example. “It might give the impression there are 200 sick and overcrowded inmates in the jail.”

The design of Grand Traverse County’s jail, built in 1964, makes keeping staff and incarcerated people safe more difficult, Barsheff said.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, correctional guidelines and keeping minimum security and high-risk people separated while respecting “keep-separate” status — those locally known to have a history of physical altercations with one another — while testing and isolating those who test positive, is a challenge in the old building, he said.

Testing of new arrivals with rapid PCR tests is done in what jail staff call the “Sally port” — a corrections term that comes from European feudal times when troops would “sally” in and out of a castle’s door or gate, but that locally refers to the jail’s garage.

Those who test positive or report being a recent close contact with someone positive are housed in cells used for isolation and are quarantined; those who test negative are moved into general population, Barsheff said.

Testing is voluntary, though those who are uncooperative automatically go into a COVID isolation cell for up to 14 days, he said.

Family members of people incarcerated in Grand Traverse County’s jail expressed concern over the number of cases of the virus in the jail and the available treatment — monitoring for symptoms and providing fever-reducing medication like Tylenol — though declined to give their names, citing concerns of possible reprisals against people incarcerated.

Barsheff said he works closely with Grand Traverse County’s Health Department to report positive case numbers as well as each person’s quarantine start and end dates and the symptoms they are experiencing.

He uses a spreadsheet, updated at least daily and shared with the health department, to track cases and symptoms, the accuracy of which, at least in part, depends on information provided by those incarcerated, Barsheff said.

“We can ask them if they’re vaccinated, but they don’t have to provide an answer,” Barsheff said. “We offer vaccinations, and have been since the summer, but we can’t force it and it isn’t a very high percentage of the population who chose to do that.”

People who test positive and complete their sentence prior to the end of their 14-day quarantine are released, Barsheff said, though added this hadn’t happened often.

“We created a discharge brochure,” Barsheff said. “We tell them, ‘When you get out, this is what you need to do. You need to quarantine. You need to isolate yourself away from people.’”

“We tell them what the dangers are to other people of not doing that. We give them information from the CDC and the health department. Now, whether they do that when they leave the doors? I don’t know. We hope they do the responsible thing when they go home.”