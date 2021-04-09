FIFE LAKE — Grand Traverse County’s first satellite COVID-19 vaccination clinic is booked solid.
“I think I scheduled 45 appointments in about 90 minutes,” said Gerianne Street, Fife Lake Township supervisor.
Local health officials scheduled the county’s first satellite coronavirus vaccination clinic for Fife Lake amid a surge in cases, both up north and statewide. All 140 clinic appointment slots are already spoken for, with a standby list for cancellations.
Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said Michigan was No. 1 in the nation for new COVID-19 cases: More than 46,000, or 469 per 100,000 people, in the last seven days, the federal government reported Wednesday.
Area health officials said vaccinations will help fight the pandemic in the face of the spike in cases.
“We are seeing that vaccinations are working and protecting people from getting sick, getting hospitalized or dying from COVID 19,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the county’s health department.
She said the department has hit its stride with the vaccination clinic at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center and are now pushing the service out to more parts of the county.
“We need to ensure that we are offering the vaccine to those that may not have the capability or means to drive into Traverse City for an appointment,” she said.
Nearly half of Grand Traverse County residents have received their first dose of vaccine and more than 36 percent have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, Hirschenberger said.
Those rates are well above statewide statistics, she said, which are about 37 percent of state residents who’ve had a first dose and less than 23 percent with completed vaccinations.
The health officer said it’s important to achieve equitable distribution of the vaccine and the first satellite clinic in Fife Lake should help.
Street said the satellite vaccine clinic booking up as quickly as it did shows the event is meeting a community need. The township assembled a team to help organize and schedule the appointments and would be happy to do so again, she said.
“We had to turn a lot of people away,” Street said. “I don’t know if the health department wants to schedule another clinic out here. Anything we can do to help out.”
Health officials continue to encourage area residents to seek inoculation against the coronavirus, especially as COVID-19 variants have been identified locally.
“Advice to the public is to get vaccinated. Continue to take precautions until we have the majority of our population vaccinated or take appropriate measures to protect yourself,” Hirschenberger said.
She said a random sample of COVID-19 tests are sent to the state lab for variant testing, and in the last week were notified that six previous cases had the B117 variant.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for health departments covering 10 northern Michigan counties, said the more transmissible B117 variant has now shown up to the degree that he suspects it may currently be the dominant strain in parts of the region.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for both Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said increasing the number of area residents who’ve been vaccinated is the “only way to get back to normal.”
Those two jurisdictions are offering vaccine clinics each week in every county, she said, even hosting a pop-up clinic in a socially vulnerable neighborhood in Otsego County. “Strike teams” have even inoculated home-bound residents, Peacock said.
She said vacancies remain for a large-scale vaccination clinic scheduled for April 14 at a conference center in Gaylord. Registration is available online at nwhealth.org/covid19immform, or by calling 1-800-432-4121 or 2-1-1 for those who need assistance or don’t have internet access.
Hirschenberger advised those who are sick should get tested for the pandemic disease and isolate from others; quarantines are now 14 days for everyone statewide.
Additional satellite clinics will be announced in the coming weeks, she said.
Vaccinations also can be accessed through pharmacies such as Walgreens and Rite-Aid.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.