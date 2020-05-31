TRAVERSE CITY — Cars lined up in the parking lot of Turtle Creek Stadium for the first day of free COVID-19 testing.
On Friday, Emmy Schumacher, Public Information Officer of the Health Department said they expect 1,400 tests to be available this weekend.
Testing is being offered to anyone interested, regardless of symptoms. The Michigan Army National Guard is operating the location in conjunction with the Michigan State Police and the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
The location, 333 Stadium Dr., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
County’s testing rates doubled
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday the University of Michigan School of Public Health launched the MI Start Map dashboard to better report COVID-19 data on the regions.
The dashboard releases several sets of data that previously were not public, reporting from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System directly. Information now includes county-level testing rates with cases listed by date of illness onset.
The Record-Eagle analyzed the data and found Michigan Economic Recovery Regions 6 (Traverse City) and 8 (The Upper Peninsula) still had the lowest per-capita testing rate in the state as of Wednesday.
But now in Grand Traverse County, its weekly testing rate for the weeks that immediately followed the expansion of testing at Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. were the highest within the region.
Other counties with similar spikes were those close in proximity to Traverse City; Leelanau County, Benzie County and Wexford County.
The NMHSI Traverse City location is in Elmwood Township, which is the jurisdiction of the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department.
NMHSI announced its “testing-for-all” policy the second week of May with a standing order to conduct tests in asymptomatic residents.
Gwen Williams, NMHSI’s Chief Development Officer, said the Traverse City drive-through location conducted more than 450 tests in the next three weeks that followed, 250 happened because the facility had its standing order.
That’s more than double the number of tests the facility conducted in the first month it was open.
Grand Traverse County’s testing rate now is higher than the average across the Upper Peninsula and even some counties downstate with a higher presence of the disease.
“We continue to see reductions in new cases in all regions across the state, however, there is variability and how the disease is spreading regionally,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive. “The northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula continue to see low rates of cases and the rate of cases remains relatively unchanged.”
There were no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in the region on Saturday.
