TRAVERSE CITY — A milestone, Grand Traverse Resort exposure and a new way of reporting that includes non-local residents in the area are among the region’s COVID-19 developments.
In Grand Traverse County, eight cases were added on Tuesday to bring its total to 100, according to Grand Traverse County Health Department numbers. Four new cases were added in Leelanau County, one in Benzie County and two in Cheboygan County.
The department also made several changes to the way it reports data in its daily updates.
Tuesday’s new update clarified all eight new cases were among residents. In addition, 65 cases were considered active with 30 recoveries and five deaths.
Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said one of the reasons for the change in reporting arose from residents commenting on social media, requesting more frequent updates.
“In the beginning of the response, we were using our Joint Operations Center to communicate these types of daily details,” Hirschenberger said, according to the Health Department’s update. “As those meetings have been scaled back, we have been updating our daily dashboard and posting public exposure sites when necessary, however some people want a daily summary.”
The daily report will be posted Monday through Friday by no later than 4:30 p.m. Public exposure sites will also be provided on the weekends.
One exposure site is the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa where an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who works at the Lobby Bar, received the positive test results on Monday.
Possible exposure times are:
- July 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lobby Bar
- July 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at The Den and 3:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Lobby Bar.
Any guest who visited Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, specifically the Lobby Bar or The Den, on July 2 or July 3 should monitor for symptoms per advice from the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
The employee passed the mandatory temperature check before starting their shift and wore a mask while working, according to a resort statement.
“This associate was very proactive,” said Matthew Bryant, general manager. “They monitored their signs and symptoms, got tested and communicated thoroughly without management.”
Another exposure site at the Torch Lake sandbar during July 4 weekend is a hot topic, but the Health Department of Northwest Michigan stated Tuesday that they had few details besides the “numerous” COVID-19 cases they initially reported.
“There is much that we do not know about the details as the initial cases were outside of our jurisdiction, and we were only alerted to the presence of individuals at the sandbar who later tested positive with COVID-19,” a press release from the health department said.
The exact number of individuals has not been disclosed. Anyone who was at the party is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.
Sixteen new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus were announced in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region on Tuesday with no new deaths.
Statewide numbers rose by nearly 600 new cases on Tuesday, also eclipsing 70 thousand cumulative confirmed cases since March.
Citing the rising case numbers in every region of the state, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s emergency and disaster declaration into August. The emergency declaration is the underpinning for many of Whitmer’s executive orders, closing schools and businesses but also extending the state’s unemployment benefits.
The previous emergency order was set to expire on Thursday of this week. Its new expiration date is August 11.
