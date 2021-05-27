TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County small businesses affected by COVID-19 can apply for Regional Resiliency Program grants starting June 1.
The application window opens at 8 a.m. June 1 and closes June 11 at 5 p.m.
Administered by Venture North Funding and Development, Grand Traverse County businesses with nine or fewer employees can apply for up to $5,000 in grants. Applications must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Grants can be used to help businesses meet a variety of COVID-19 challenges, including payroll, rent, employee retention support, inventory purchase or new online sales systems.
At least $58,000 will be available to Grand Traverse County small businesses thanks to $55,000 in funding from Venture North and $3,000 from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
GT County applicants whose electricity is supplied by Cherryland Electric may be eligible for additional RRP grant funds from the utility company based in Grawn.
There is a place on the grant application to indicate electric supplier.
“For many small businesses, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said in a release. “They need help overcoming a loss of cash flow, customers and employees. The supply line of products remains slow or even nonexistent, posing threats to businesses that count on a reliable flow of inventory for products that are currently in short supply.”
Application questions or assistance can be call (231) 995-7115 or send an email to info@venturenorthfunding.org.