TRAVRSE CITY — Local health department officials reported Grand Traverse County's first positive case of the COVID-19 disease.
Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Sunday morning that the county's first person diagnosed with the pandemic disease is a man in his 20s who traveled internationally.
The man is quarantined at home in isolation for his recuperation. Health officials are working with him to track anyone he potentially exposed.
COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus considered a current pandemic around the world.
Michigan state officials have identified 787 cases of the illness and noted at least eight deaths in the state.
There are a handful of positive cases in northern counties so far, including one from each of Leelanau, Otsego, Wexford and Emmet counties, along with two cases in Charlevoix County residents.
