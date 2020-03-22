TRAVERSE CITY — Local health department officials reported Grand Traverse County's first positive case of the COVID-19 disease.
Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Sunday morning that the county's first person diagnosed with the pandemic disease is a man in his 20s who traveled internationally.
The man is quarantined at home in isolation for his recuperation. Health officials are working with him to track anyone he potentially exposed and said he poses very little community infection threat due to self quarantine following travel.
Grand Traverse County Health Department is "confident" in saying the likelihood of community transmission in this case is extremely low, per a statement.
So far 75 residents from Grand Traverse County have been tested with 27 coming back negative, with the above case being the only positive.
If community exposure was to occur, the Grand Traverse County Health Department will publish the location and time of the exposure.
Another presumptive positive case was reported by McLaren Northern Michigan, the first positive test at the hospital. The patient was placed into the hospital's isolation unit on March 17 and has remained there. The hospital is waiting on more results from the state lab for patients who are currently under their care.
A second case was announced from Otsego County, a man with no history of travel. He is recovering at a home but Northwest Michigan Health Department Medical Director Dr. Josh Meyer warns this means the virus has begun to spread through the community.
"We are hoping this individual has a complete recovery," Meyer said in a statement. "We are also beginning to see evidence of community spread and therefore, community mitigation and prevention strategies are even more imperative."
COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus considered a current pandemic around the world.
Michigan state officials have identified 1,035 cases of the illness and noted at least eight deaths in the state.
Officials are urging people to practice social distancing and vigorous hand-washing techniques in order to mitigate the spread.
There are a handful of positive cases in northern counties so far, including one from each of Leelanau, Wexford, Grand Traverse and Emmet counties, along with two cases in Charlevoix and two in Otsego County residents.
Nearly 110,000 Michigan residents filed for unemployment last week amid the fallout from the state order to shut down many non-essential businesses. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to expand unemployment benefits to provide emergency relief for working families including first responders, sick workers and those caring for family members.
Other restrictions have been lifted such as work search requirements while officials increased the number of weeks available to each person who files.
