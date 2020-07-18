TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County now has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state’s designated 17-county economic recovery region.
The county rose to 112 cumulative confirmed cases after holding steady at around 25 cases leading up to Memorial Day weekend. There are 69 cases considered active, according to the Grand Traverse County Health department’s daily update.
On Saturday, eight new cases of COVID-19 were in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery Region with no new deaths. Grand Traverse County had three new cases announced. One new case was added in Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Montmorency counties.
Four new locations in Traverse City were tabbed places of COVID-19 community exposure, for those who may have visited them last weekend.
They are:
- Little Fleet on July 10 and 11.
- The Parlor on July 10.
- Low Bar on July 10 from 5-8 p.m.
- Elite Fitness North on July 11 before 2 p.m.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department wrote in a Facebook post the exact times were not known because the case investigation was done by an out-of-county health department.
The Health Department advises anyone who may have visited these places to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Statewide numbers rose by just more than 600 on Saturday with nine deaths, seven of which were discovered through a vital records review.
The state also met its testing goals for the first time on Saturday.
Michigan tested 2 percent of its population during the last seven days for the first time in the pandemic, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. More than 200,000 test results returned, an average of 30,000 a day, meeting state and federal goals declared in early May.
