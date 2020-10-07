TRAVERSE CITY — A downtown Traverse City restaurant is a possible public COVID-19 exposure site.
Health department officials Wednesday said Firefly restaurant on North Cass Street was the most recent place where potential exposure to a contagious coronavirus patient was discovered through contact tracing.
The specific times of concern are:
- Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 8 p.m.; and,
- Thursday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.