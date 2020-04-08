TRAVERSE CITY — An emergency order mandating businesses screen employees and post a social distancing policy will be put into effect today or Thursday, officials said.
"A lot of businesses are doing this but there are some who are not," said Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger. "We have had one case in our community where someone was working while they were sick."
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department have each released similar orders in recent days, which Hirschenberger said factored into her decision.
"We are not at the peak yet in our area," Hirschenberger said. "I don't think southeast health officials determined they've hit the peak either. That's really the impetus for doing it now as well as we are surrounded by counties doing the same."
Hirschenberger's announcement of the emergency order, which all county health department officers have the authority to enact, came during a Grand Traverse County Board study session Wednesday morning.
The order will require owners and managers of essential businesses to screen employees daily regarding their health.
Employers must ask whether employees have traveled, whether they have symptoms of a COVID-19 infection and whether they've been asked by a health department staff member to self-quarantine.
If a thermometer is available, the employee's temperature must be taken; if one is not available, the health questions will suffice for compliance.
Businesses deemed essential must also post their social distancing policy.
Violations could subject business owners and/or managers to a misdemeanor conviction, 180 days in jail and a $200 fine, said Deputy Civil Council Kit Tholen.
"The intent is not to send a lot of people to jail," Hirschenberger said. "The intent is to get people to comply with the order."
Those who visited the Holiday Station Store at the corner of South Airport and Cass roads March 26 through March 29 were advised by health officials to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after the business was deemed a possible community exposure site, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
