TRAVERSE CITY — The declaration of emergency signed March 25 for Grand Traverse County will stay in effect for an additional 30 days.
On Wednesday Grand Traverse County Commission Chairman Rob Hentshel signed the extension and it was discussed at a regular meeting of the commission.
The declaration allows Grand Traverse County to access federal emergency funding reimbursement dollars to offset COVID-19 related expenses, Hentschel said in March.
A special online study session will be held April 3 beginning at 8 a.m. so commissioners can hold further readiness discussions and test out video-conferencing technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.