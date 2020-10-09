From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials reported an additional 126 cases of COVID-19 across northern Michigan since last week, as well as one additional death in Charlevoix County.
Grand Traverse County experienced the most new cases over the last week, 50 since Oct. 2.
The county hit 500 cases Thursday, then surpassed that milestone Friday when 506 total cases were reported.
Statistics show Grand Traverse County has a current coronavirus positivity rate of one case per 5,817 people in an area with nearly 87,000 residents.
Overall, the 17-county region that stretches from Manistee to Alpena counties and north to the tip of the mitt now counts 2,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 reported deaths since the pandemic began in Michigan in March.
“While our cases and positivity rate are currently low and our hospital capacity continues to be manageable, we will continue to carefully watch for change in risk while we evaluate additional orders and direction from state authorities,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau and Otsego counties.
“We have come so far together, and our region has remained open at the highest level in the state throughout the summer and fall. We should recognize that this can only happen with widespread cooperation and respect for the safety measures that have protected us all,” she said in a statement.
Only Alpena County did not gain any new novel coronavirus cases since last week across the entire region. The only two counties to not yet experience a death attributed to COVID-19 pandemic are Antrim and Montmorency.
Grand Traverse County Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan both identified possible COVID-19 public exposure sites in recent days.
Contact tracing workers identified the following times and places as possible public exposures to someone contagious with coronavirus:
- Pelican’s Nest, Bellaire: Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- State Street Market, Traverse City: Oct. 3 from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Rare Bird Brewery, Traverse City: Oct. 3 from 9 to 10 p.m.
- West Side Community Church, Traverse City: Oct. 4 from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Walmart, Gaylord: Oct 4 from 12 to 3 p.m.
- Meijer, Petoskey: Oct. 4 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Walmart, Petoskey: Oct. 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Otsego County Sportsplex, Gaylord: Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lowes, Gaylord: Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing.
Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Those with questions about their potential exposure can call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121.
