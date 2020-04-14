TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioners will re-visit a unanimous decision made earlier this month, to exempt first responders and healthcare workers from a federal leave act.
“Things in that whole arena were happening fast and furious with everyone looking for an answer and, in my opinion, we probably jumped the gun,” Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said in a phone interview Monday.
Commissioners approved a COVID-19 sick and family leave policy for county employees April 1, exempting sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, department of public works and health department workers from leave provisions under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
An initial version of the COVID-19 policy applied to all county employees, with the exception of elected officials. Wording to exempt essential employees was added minutes before the April 1 meeting was called to order.
“We received the email with very dramatic and significant language exemptions seven minutes before the meeting,” Commissioner Betsy Coffia said in a phone interview Monday. “Mr. Forsythe’s mic was so distorted I thought I was voting for what was in the packet.”
Coffia said she takes responsibility for her April 1 vote but added the way the changes were presented to commissioners did not allow adequate time for consideration before a vote was taken.
It was the first regular commission meeting in which some commissioners and staff attended remotely. When County Administrator Nate Alger and Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth explained the policy changes, both were alerted to problems with their microphones.
Commissioners received a letter from the Grand Traverse County Deputy Sheriff’s Association expressing concern over the decision, and over La Pointe’s comments regarding the dangerous nature of careers in law enforcement and healthcare.
“It was disheartening to know that the board made that decision with no input from the Sheriff’s office, as far as we’re aware, and definitely none from the deputies as to how this will effect them,” Nate Lentz, union president for the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Association, said in a phone interview Monday.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, was signed into law March 18 and lists six reasons an employee might qualify for two to 12 weeks leave with full or partial pay. They are:
- The employee is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19.
- The employee has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.
- The employee is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis.
- The employee is caring for an individual who is subject to a quarantine or isolation order or has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine.
- The employee is
- caring for a son or daughter because the child’s school or place of care has been closed or the child’s childcare is unavailable due to COVID-19 precautions.
- The employee is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the Secretary of the HHS in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor.
La Pointe said after further study of the act, he now believes essential employees like the 54 deputies Lentz represents, would qualify for time off under some conditions.
“If you read reasons one, two and three, my take is, if that’s the case, we don’t want them at work,” La Pointe said. “If a person falls into those categories, I say we let every single employee to take advantage of that.”
He’d also exempt essential employees for reasons 4 and 5 with documentation. Reason 6, he said, is too vague to comment on.
Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss an agenda item Coffia said she’s been pushing for — offering hazard pay to some essential employees, which Lentz said would be well-received.
“I think that it would go a long way towards making the situation bearable,” Lentz said. “It would offer some incentive to put our lives and our family’s lives in the danger that they’re in.”
The commission meeting will be held remotely, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The agenda and instructions for how to attend remotely is available online at grandtraversecounty.org.
