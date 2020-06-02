TRAVERSE CITY — Expenses and lost revenue from COVID-19 will negatively impact the county’s budget; how severely is something County Finance Director Dean Bott is working to find out.
“The biggest impact might be what we get from the state,” Bott said Monday. “We receive revenue sharing from them and are waiting to learn what the amount will be.”
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will discuss the issue at their meeting Wednesday.
“The short term effect is expected to be minimal but the board is trying to prepare for the long term,” said Board Chairman Rob Hentschel.
The county receives about $1.7 million every year in six equal payments from the state, which go directly into the county’s general fund to pay for county services.
The February and April payments were made by the state to the county and in the expected amounts of $273,500 each, Bott said.
“The next payment is due at the end of June and it will most likely be less,” Bott said.
How much less isn’t known, and Bott wasn’t willing to offer a guess.
“This will be a difficult type of year for the state, they certainly don’t have much time to adjust,” he said.
The state operates on a fiscal year that runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30; while the county operates on a calendar year, Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
The Governmental Center and county offices have been closed to the public except by appointment, and although staff have been working full time, some from home, revenue is down, Bott said.
Traffic in building inspections, soil permits, court fees and weddings is all down, Bott said.
A related discussion on when to re-open the Governmental Center and county offices to the public is also on the agenda.
The meeting will be held remotely; the public can attend by watching the livestream at http://gtcmi.2.vu/bocstream or by calling 408-418-9388 and entering pin #:792 476 402.
