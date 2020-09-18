TRAVERSE CITY — More than 100 Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department employees, whose jobs require “uncontrolled interactions” with the public, could receive $1,000 in hazard pay, pending approval of a federal CARES Act grant.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve the hazard pay — something the board voted 5-2 against in April — and directed staff to apply for federal reimbursement by the Sept. 30 deadline.
“Conditions have significantly changed since then,” said Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, who was a “no” vote in April, but moved Wednesday to apply for the grant.
“At that point in time there were only 19 cases of COVID in Grand Traverse County and I thought, as well as some of the other commissioners, that it was premature to get into hazard pay,” he said.
Back then many businesses were temporarily closed, the sheriff department was running reconfigured patrol shifts, county activity was “pretty much at a standstill” and the pay would have come out of the county’s general fund, La Pointe said.
Many business have since reopened, patrol shifts have returned to normal, as of Wednesday the county had reported 384 cases of COVID-19 and with federal reimbursement there won’t be debit to the county general fund, he said.
Commissioners La Pointe, Betsy Coffia, Rob Hentschel, Bryce Hundley and Brad Jewett voted for the motion, Commissioner Ron Clous voted against and Commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock was absent.
Clous said the vote put people in a difficult position.
“Taking our administration and putting them at a spot where they have roughly 400 employees, and a quarter of them are going to get hazard pay and there’s going to be three-quarters of them that are not getting hazard pay,” he said.
The list of employees supported for hazard pay should the CARES Act grant be funded, include 44 deputies, 32 corrections officers, 9 detectives, 17 officers in leadership positions and 4 seasonal deputies.
Coffia, who previously urged passage of a hazard pay resolution April 26, said she supported the move for law enforcement and questioned whether the grant went far enough.
Limiting hazard pay to sheriff department employees was arbitrary, she said.
“This is something that I fought hard for back in April and I still believe we have folks that had to go over and above, with higher levels of exposure risk, who we need to find ways to compensate,” Coffia said, referencing Health Department staff as potentially eligible for hazard pay.
She asked County Administrator Nate Alger if law enforcement was the only employee group eligible for hazard pay, and he said not necessarily and offered to conduct further research if the board wanted to make that request.
Coffia suggested the issue be further discussed at a special meeting.
“I would feel much more comfortable approving something after we have definitively figured out which of our employees we can actually get this hazard pay for,” Coffia said. “Because I wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to apply for hazard pay for health department staff and other employee groups.”
Clous referenced the upcoming election and County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said most election poll workers were paid by the townships and Traverse City, so would not be eligible for a county-supported grant.
Voters are not required to wear masks while voting, she said, highlighting a potential exposure risk. Some county employees work on the election, though most are not interacting directly with voters, Scheele said.
A motion by Coffia, seconded by Clous, to hold a special meeting Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. to discuss expanding hazard pay to any other eligible employees, passed unanimously.
