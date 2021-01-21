TRAVERSE CITY — Joe Welsh owns Milk & Honey, an ice cream shop in downtown Traverse City.
Welsh was one of several people who came out in support of a pandemic resolution passed by the Grand Traverse County Board on Wednesday.
COVID-19 edicts handed down by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are unconstitutional, Welsh said.
“If no one takes a stand this is going to go on forever,” Welsh said. “We have no redress — we have nothing.”
He is also frustrated that the orders are selectively enforced.
“If you’re inside a restaurant you can’t sit at a table, but if you’ve got a tent you can pack them in like sardines, no masks, no social distancing, no nothing,” Welsh said.
The resolution states that people have the right to decide “what is best for their own health, liberty and pursuit of happiness” and calls on residents and businesses to act responsibly in determining what is best for themselves, their families, their employees and their customers.
It also asks the county sheriff and prosecutor to place a low priority on enforcing the MDHHS emergency orders.
Public comment on the issue took nearly two hours, with many supporting the resolution. Those who spoke against it were fewer in numbers, but included the Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, Sheriff Tom Bensley and a Munson official, who encouraged people to keep following COVID-19 guidelines and to sign up for the vaccine.
Moeggenberg said there are many local issues that deserve the attention of the board and this is not one of them. No one at the local level has the authority to amend a statewide emergency order, she said.
It also is not their place, she said, adding that the prosecutor’s office must remain free of political influence.
“Prosecutorial discretion belongs to this office, not the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and any attempts to transfer that power should be avoided at all costs,” she said.
Bensley said he has been working with the prosecutor’s office since the beginning of the pandemic to enforce what he calls illegal orders by the governor and more recently by the MDHHS. The sheriff’s department only gets involved when the Grand Traverse County Health Department is unable to complete an investigation of a violation, he said.
“We have had minimal time and expense dealing with this issue,” Bensley said. “It has not been a big deal.”
He agreed with Moeggenberg.
“Let us do our job independent of the pressure and influence of the county board of commissioners,” he said.
Moeggenberg cautioned that sending the message to businesses that they don’t have to obey the order puts them at risk for losing their licence and facing other sanctions.
Commissioner Brad Jewett, who brought the resolution forward, said it does not encourage anyone to break the law, but to use their own judgement.
“This resolution does not order or encourage anyone to violate any state pandemic orders, which are orders, not laws,” said Jewett, who has been against wearing masks since the beginning of the pandemic.
“If a person does not feel safe, don’t visit that establishment, but lets quit holding back the people that want to open up, the people that need to open up.’
The resolution was approved on a vote of 5-2, with commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting against it.
Hundley said getting the virus under control will help businesses, that opening them won’t help if people are too afraid to go.
Commissioner Penny Morris said she kept track of all the emails, calls, texts and in-person comments she got from people on the issue. Exactly half were in favor of it and half against, she said.
Morris said her vote came down to a belief that no one has the right to tell another person what they can do with their body. She also in making her decision looked at those at the bottom of the payscale — including restaurant workers — who she says are suffering the most from the pandemic.
Morris said the resolution isn’t going to do anything, that it’s symbolic.
Coffia asked why the board spent three hours of time on something that is symbolic.
“I find it insulting and infuriating and a waste of the taxpayers money that we are sitting here acknowledging that this is meaningless and symbolic,” Coffia said. “I think this is inappropriate ... just to send a political message.”
The board should get to work doing things that are substantive and actually provide real relief, she said.
A similar resolution was passed in Baraga County in upper Michigan; discussion of that resolution is on the agenda for the Antrim County Commission meeting today, Jan. 21. Also on the agenda is a resolution in support of local businesses.