Vaccination rates in the Grand Traverse region are higher than rates in both the state and the U.S. Here's the numbers:

n U.S., 25 percent of those over 16 are partially vaccinated, while about 14 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

According to the state COVRD-19 Vaccine Dashboard:

n In Michigan, about 29 percent of those over 16 are partially vaccinated, while about 16 percent are fully vaccinated.

n In Kalkaska County those numbers are 30 percent and 21 percent, respectively;

n In Benzie County, 34 percent and 19 percent;

n In Leelanau, 35 percent and 23 percent;

n In Antrim, 32 percent and 19 percent.