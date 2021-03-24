TRAVERSE CITY — When it comes to vaccinating people older than 65, Grand Traverse County has it locked.
As of Sunday, 81 percent of the county’s nearly 20,000 residents in that age group have had one vaccine dose and about 64 percent are fully vaccinated, according to Michigan’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
That puts Grand Traverse in the No. 1 spot in the state.
“It feels good,” said Nate Alger, county administrator. “There are a lot of people that worked hard to get us into the position where we were ready to go with the vaccine.”
Overall, about 42 percent of the county’s 76,703 residents older than 16 have had one dose of the vaccine, with about 29 percent fully vaccinated.
The county partnered early on with Northwestern Michigan College to hold mass vaccination clinics at the Hagerty Center, where they will take place through the end of June and possibly longer. The Michigan National Guard has been on hand to give the vaccines, as have Munson Healthcare staff after its program to inoculate hospital employees wound down.
Senior nursing students from NMC have also been helping out.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate that we’ve had a smooth rollout,” Alger said, especially after the county got past its scheduling challenges and the low number of doses it was getting.
“We’ve had some great partnerships and the community has bought into the vaccine,” he said. “They were committed to getting it and then did when they were able to.”
The department is now getting about 3,500 of mostly Pfizer vaccines each week, with very few of them being wasted, Alger said.
It’s also good news as the third wave of COVID is in full swing. Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer with Munson Healthcare, reported at Tuesday’s weekly press conference that the positivity rate has increased to 7.3 percent from last week when it was 5.2 percent.
There are 365 positive cases per 100,000 this week, compared to 240 per 100,000 last week.
Hospitalizations of COVID patients are also up to 53 across the Munson system, compared to 29 last week. Of those, 25 are at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Nefcy said those who are hospitalized are very ill and require oxygen and ICU-level care, though not as many are on ventilators as there were in previous surges.
Many of them are also younger, Nefcy said, which could be because many of those in older age categories have been vaccinated.
On April 5 the vaccine will be available to anyone 16 and older and people are encouraged to sign up, said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer and director of the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
The new Save Your Spot software is up and running and Hirschenberger is urging everyone 16 and older to fill out the online survey at gtcountycovid19.com/vaccine/ and get in the queue for an appointment. People will be contacted via email and given a link to schedule.
There is about a one- to two-week wait for an appointment, she said.
Hirschenberger said rapid antigen testing is now being conducted at the Cherryland Mall drive-through testing site. Results are received in 15 minutes and anyone who is positive is encouraged to go back through the line to get a standard test to confirm results, as well as to test for variants, she said.
She said none of the variants have appeared yet in the county.
“We certainly suspect it may be out there, which is why it’s important for anyone with symptoms to get tested,” Hirschenberger said.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Health Department Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said a couple of people had tested positive for a variant. Results for the variants take two weeks to come back and by then the positive cases were done quarantining, she said. They are not treated any differently than those with non-variant cases of COVID-19, she said.
Peacock urged everyone to get the vaccine, which reaches up to 95 percent efficacy two weeks after the second dose is received.
“This really is the light that we’ve all been waiting for that will lead us to the end of the tunnel,” Peacock said. “The resurgence in cases and positivity just reminds us all that COVID is still lurking in our communities.”
Grand Traverse County recently received about 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose and was given to people with physical or mental disabilities who may have a hard time coming back for a second dose. Some doses are also being given to homebound residents, Alger said.
Alger said he did not know when more of the J&J vaccine will be received. The the Biden administration projects there will be enough doses for all adults by the end of May thanks to increasing supplies from the makers of the three vaccines in use in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.
Alger said he hopes the enthusiasm for all of the vaccines continues.
“I hope as we open up the younger categories we continue to see high numbers,” Alger said. “That’s what this country needs to get moving.”