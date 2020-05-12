TRAVERSE CITY — Beginning Wednesday the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will meet weekly to receive COVID-19 updates and conduct necessary business.
The schedule change was agreed upon unanimously May 6, following a motion by Commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock, Jr.
“In the effort of trying to make sure we keep as transparent as we can, I would like to make a motion that we simply schedule a Grand Traverse County Board of Commission meeting for every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., so we can keep the COVID-19 updates and conduct the businesses that we need,” Wheelock said.
The motion, seconded by Commissioner Brad Jewett, passed unanimously.
Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Gordie La Pointe were absent.
Wheelock said the process of securing three commissioner signatures in order to schedule a special meeting was cumbersome, and a standing meeting was more efficient.
In April, a special meeting had to be canceled and rescheduled after Commissioner Betsy Coffia alerted Board Chair Rob Hentschel that the meeting had not been called correctly and violated board rules.
Rule 2.9 states a special meeting “shall be held only” when requested in writing by at least three of seven commissioners and the purpose of that meeting “shall” be specified in the request.
The Wednesday April 29 special meeting was called by Hentschel, but was not requested in writing by any additional commissioners, board minutes show.
The meeting was rescheduled for May 1, after commissioners Jewett and Clous submitted the required signatures to County Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
On Wednesday, commissioners are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 update from a Grand Traverse County Health Department staff member, approve the sale of four vehicles belonging to the Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.
Discussion of finalizing the county’s preparedness plan from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Model is also on the agenda.
The meeting is open to the public and a link to watch the livestream or call in to make public comment is available online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.