TRAVERSE CITY — After more than two hours of public comment, the Grand Traverse County Board passed a resolution that bans mandated vaccines and proof of COVID testing for employees and changes messaging distributed by the county health department.

Information from the Grand Traverse County Health Department must now encourage people to talk to their health care provider about the risks and benefits associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. The resolution also does not encourage private employers in the county to establish vaccine mandates that would “hinder medical autonomy.”

The Resolution in Support of Vaccine Awareness and Medical Autonomy was passed on a vote of 5-1 on Wednesday, with Commissioner Betsy Coffia voting against it. Commissioner Bryce Hundley was absent.

In the crowded, mostly maskless commission meeting room, 45 people went to the podium, most of them in support of the resolution brought forward by board Chairman Rob Hentschel.

Those who supported it said the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Any mandate that requires a person to show proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test infringes upon those rights, they said.

Mary Orr drew applause from the room after quoting the last word in the movie “Braveheart.”

“Freedom — that’s what this is all about,” Orr said.

Many supporters who say they don’t trust scientists or the media presented misinformation about the vaccine that has been widely debunked by the scientific community.

Those who opposed the resolution called it dangerous, a ridiculous waste of time and outside the purview of board members who are not health experts.

Carl Ketchum questioned the resolution’s constitutionality and said that what health departments are doing to mitigate the pandemic is working.

“The game’s not over, but why are you benching the lead hitter on your team?” Ketchum asked commissioners.

In recent weeks health officials have seen what they fear is the beginning of a spike in cases caused by the Delta variant among the unvaccinated.

Many said the plan to send the resolution to every county commissioner in the U.S. is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Hentschel said the county is in the process of getting email addresses of commissioners in Michigan and the U.S. from established associations. If lists are not available, he has 50 volunteers ready to each take a state and get the information.

There was no move underway at the county to enact a vaccine mandate, but Hentschel said he wrote the resolution in response to federal and other mandates requiring employees to be vaccinated. It was also prompted by two people who told him family members were hospitalized or died after receiving the vaccine.

“I know that’s the exception,” Hentschel said, adding that the media is biased about reporting those kinds of complications. “Far and wide most people don’t have a problem with it, but some people do.”

He said he became aware that every person’s medical situation is unique to them and sacred between an individual and their health care provider. The resolution does not tell the health department it can’t do its job, he said.

“They can still promote vaccines,” but they should also encourage people to talk to their own doctor, do a little research and find out what’s right for them, he said.

The resolution was not prompted by a desire to run for higher office, nor is it trying to appease any group, Hentschel said.

Coffia said that when there is a public health crisis people look to those who have the expertise to manage that.

“I don’t have the expertise,” Coffia said. “To my knowledge no one on this board has a degree in epidemiology or managing public health.”

Up to this point in the pandemic the board has been supportive of the health department, respectful of their expertise and have not dictated what they can and cannot do, she said.

“We are now crossing that line and I think we should be genuine about that,” Coffia said. “We are now inserting ourselves and telling the health department no matter what happens with the variant, no matter what happens if we have another spike you shall not make these recommendations, you shall not do this and that.”

Coffia said she received an email from Munson Healthcare stating it does not support the resolution.

Prior to the vote Coffia made a motion to remove the resolution from the agenda until the next county board meeting so that GTCHD Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger, who is on vacation, could be a part of the discussion. Coffia’s motion failed.

Michael Lahey, director with the GTCHD, was at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We don’t believe that this limits our capability, our abilities or our duty to the community in any way,” said Lahey, who is also the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator. “We acknowledge that we’re going to have to adjust our messaging moving forward, but we will still be there as a resource to the community.”

Commissioner Penny Morris said she was surprised messaging from the health department didn’t already encourage people to talk to their physician about the vaccine. She also feels that mandating the vaccine can create a hostile environment for employees by pitting those who are vaccinated against those who aren’t.

She feels a policy that mandates the vaccine, especially when its long-term effects are not known, disrespects humans.

“I can’t state this clearly enough — where there are risks there has to be choice,” Morris said.

She urged people to respect each other’s viewpoints, feelings and fears about the vaccine, to listen instead of talking over others.

“It would be a super shame if we all survive COVID but in the process we destroy everything that we love about our community,” Morris said.