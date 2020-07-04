TRAVERSE CITY — Officials from the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA announced Saturday that recent visitors to the West facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility will be closed to the public Sunday to allow a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the site. Officials said the YMCA will reopen Monday. YMCA staff are asking members to self screen for symptoms before entering, follow the mask-wearing requirements and follow social distancing protocols.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department found the individuals were at the YMCA from 8-9 a.m. Monday, June 29; 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 30; 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1; and noon-1 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
