TRAVERSE CITY — City Manager Marty Colburn formally requested closing the Governmental Center to the public in a letter to Grand Traverse County officials Monday.
"The closure of the front entryway doors could be accomplished immediately and we can place signage on the front doors," Colburn said in a letter to County Administrator Nate Alger.
Alger confirmed receiving the request.
"We are working through what that would look like," he said. "Our efforts would be to minimize face-to-face contact. We aren’t there yet. But if a closure is necessary county services would still be provided."
Grand Traverse Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said policy dictates the decision to close be made by the county administrator in consultation with the board chair.
"He's in and out of that building daily and I've been letting him take the lead," Hentschel said Monday.
"I believe this is consistent with the most recent directives coming from governor's office, as well as the Federal government to limit spaces of public gathering," Colburn said in his letter to Alger.
City and county employees were still expected to report to work as of Monday, a staffer at the City Manager's office confirmed, but that could change.
Last week Grand Traverse County's IT Director Cliff DuPuy worked to update software so employees could work remotely if it became necessary. The city's Law Enforcement Center, which houses the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's and Traverse City Police departments, closed its lobby to visitors on Monday as well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended social distancing and a halt of gatherings of 50 people or more.
On March 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned gatherings of 250 or larger.
The Benzie County government center is still open, but the Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on governmental operations.
“We’re going to be having conversations on how do we continue to provide services to the residents of Benzie County, with the emphasis on keeping all citizens safe,” said Mitch Deisch, county administrator.
The county is working closely with the Leelanau-Benzie Health Department and looking to that agency for guidance.
“They are the experts,” Deisch said.
Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik will provide information at the regular board session at 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding COVID-19. Janik will ask the board to approve a policy that would let him and William Bunek, board chair, to make decisions going forward regarding essential and non-essential services and employees without having to reconvene the board.
"As of now we are open and we are monitoring the situation," Janik said. "It's a very fluid situation."
Janik said plans are being made to allow all employees to work remotely.
In Kalkaska County people are encouraged to do county business via the phone or electronically. The county is also asking people to not have in-person meetings, but use web-based tools instead.
“They obviously will continue reviewing (the COVID-19 response) as more information comes in,” said Clerk Deborah Hill.
The Kalkaska County board will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Antrim County is open, but has locked all its doors but one so they can monitor who comes into the building, as well as keep that door sanitized, said Administrator Peter Garwood.
All meetings have been canceled except for those held by the Board of Commissioners, and all department heads are in the process of outlining their most essential services in case the government closes, Garwood said.
