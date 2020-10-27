TRAVERSE CITY — A 15-minute period added Grand Traverse Academy to the growing list of area school districts reporting positive COVID-19 cases.
GTA Superintendent Jim Coneset announced Tuesday he received notice of a school-associated positive case that did not involve a student or a staff member.
The "low-level" exposure was from a visitor who was on the campus from 12:30-12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials are conducting contact tracing and will notify anyone who was potentially exposed to the infected person.
In a letter sent to GTA families, Coneset said people present on the campus at the date and time should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
Coneset said the building is deep cleaned and disinfected every day. School remains in session.
