MACKINAC ISLAND — Another milestone takes place this weekend on Mackinac Island as its largest hotel reopens.
The Grand Hotel will welcome the public Sunday, June 21.
“The hotel has always found a way to open and this year is no different,” said Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Grand Hotel Ken Hayward.
Mackinac Island reopened last month. Since the opening, executive director with the island’s Tourism Bureau Tim Hygh said it had a “pleasant surprise” with the number of tourists.
Hygh said the island is preparing for even more visitors with the Grand Hotel opening.
“One of the great things about Grand Hotel is that we’ve built a loyal group of guests that this is a part of their tradition just as much as ours,” Hayward said. “They’re looking forward to getting back and there’s new guests in the Midwest who are looking for a drive-to destination.”
He said throughout the season, hotel staff expects guests to book trips closer to an arrival date.
“Our reservation staff is really busy, I think people are looking forward to coming up this summer,” Hayward said. “We’re ready to get our doors open to welcome them.”
In a regular season, the Grand Hotel officially opens the first weekend in May.
“The advantage we have is we’re a seasonal resort,” Hayward said. “Our staff is very adaptive at getting the building ready for an upcoming season.”
According to Grand Hotel, staff will complete COVID-19 training and undergo health screening daily.
“We have a very detailed plan of standard operating procedures that we’ve implemented that we know will be changing almost daily, keeping up with all of the guidelines that are available,” Hayward said.
Cleaning and sanitization efforts have been increased throughout the hotel, focusing on high touch points such as elevators and restrooms, according to the Grand Hotel. Other changes include modifying rooms to encourage physical distancing.
“People feel like this is their home away from home,” he said. “I think that feeling is still going to happen, it’s just going to look a little bit different this year.”
Hayward said the season is difficult to predict with guests booking trips last minute. But Hygh said the island expects more visitors to travel to the island through July.
