TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered residents to stay home to quell the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases.
It's a dramatic step the governor said is required to save lives.
"This is not a recommendation. This is an order," she said.
The order will begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and last for a minimum three weeks. Essential businesses such as health care services, pharmacies and groceries will remain open.
Whitmer said this measure is required because too many people continue to go out and about unnecessarily.
"You are not immune from this. You can get this virus," the governor said, adding people can carry the virus and sicken others for weeks before knowing they are themselves ill.
Whitmer's stay-at-home order, also referred to as a shelter-in-place measure, follows similar orders from governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states.
Whitmer said the virus is spreading exponentially in Michigan and figures doubled during the weekend.
Without a cure or vaccine, social distancing is the only tool available to help the state's medical providers, she said.
"We have a shot at helping our health care system meet our needs," Whitmer said.
Hospitals and health care workers across the state will be overwhelmed and unable to treat all those who will require care unless "additional aggressive measures" are taken, Whitmer said.
Michigan health officials have recorded more than 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as at least 15 deaths, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.
If Michigan authorities don't act, predictive models show there will be as many as 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in five days, Khaldun said.
"We are acting right now to decrease that number," she said.
Additional figures for the number of confirmed cases and deaths are expected to be updated this afternoon by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The order follows others that limited crowds at popular gathering spots and closed schools. Bars, fitness clubs and theaters are closed, and restaurants can only prepare food for carry-out. Many church services have been canceled.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
