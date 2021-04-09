TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is "strongly urging" Michigan residents to cease certain activities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the face of nation's highest rate of new infections.
The governor on Friday encouraged a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining. She asked for voluntary compliance with her request, underscoring "these are not orders, mandates or requirements," but that she's "not taking any options off the table" for future action.
High schools should shift to virtual learning, both school and non-school youth sports should be paused, people should choose outdoor dining or takeout instead of indoor seating, and they should avoid gathering with friends indoors, she said.
"It's everybody against COVID and we have to keep going until we win," Whitmer said, pleading with residents to get inoculated against the pandemic disease.
The governor said Michigan is unquestionably a COVID "hot spot" with the highest rate of new cases nationwide.
"When you look at the map, the whole state is a hot spot," Whitmer said.
Because the state so effectively flattened the curve of coronavirus spread during earlier months of the pandemic, the governor said, that means there are large reservoirs of people who haven't yet contracted the disease — but who remain vulnerable to infection.
Michigan had the worst rate of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. over the previous two weeks as of Thursday. Related hospitalizations more than quadrupled in a month and were 88 percent of the statewide peak from a year ago, leading some hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries. The seven-day average of new daily deaths has been rising for two weeks.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Michigan's public health system is overwhelmed because they are seeing so many cases each day.
"The data is concerning but there is no need to panic," the doctor said.
Khaldun said health officials identified at least 2,261 variant cases of the disease across 60 counties and there are "likely many more we don't know about." There are 991 confirmed outbreaks across the state, she said.
The doctor said state officials are ordering all the vaccines that are available to Michigan, and Whitmer said she called for the federal government to send additional doses. The administration of President Joe Biden will provide extra resources but not doses.
About 39 percent of the state’s residents ages 16 and older received at least one vaccine shot, including 69 percent of those 65 and older. Chief medical officers of Michigan hospitals said vaccines are proving to be more than 99 percent effective in preventing illness, hospitalization and death, but warned variants are more contagious and deadly, and result in more young people in the hospital for treatment.
COVID-19 has been linked to nearly 17,500 deaths in Michigan. More than 577,000 people had recovered as of last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.