LANSING — Michigan's first wave of COVID-19 infections is starting to plateau, enough so that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she can relax restrictions on some low-risk activities even while extending her stay-at-home order.
Michigan's not out of the woods yet, state Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.
Both she and Whitmer warned Friday against a potential second wave if shut-downs and social distancing measures end too quickly.
"Like I've said throughout this crisis, we've got to do everything we can to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 spread," Whitmer said. "So as hard as this moment is right now, as isolated as we feel and as stressed as we feel about getting back to work and reopening businesses, we know that if we do it too fast that a second wave is likely and would be even more devastating than the moment that we are in."
Whitmer's stay-at-home order now lasts through May 15, she said. She also added a requirement that anyone in a store or other enclosed public space wear a cloth, non-medical-grade face covering. They're not necessary outdoors but still recommended.
Wearing masks protects not only the wearer but store employees, Whitmer said — she relayed some grocery store workers' pleas that people stay six feet apart, shop in small groups, avoid touching their faces or licking their fingers, and wear masks properly so they cover the nose and mouth.
Face coverings could include a scarf, bandanna or something made from an old T-shirt, Whitmer said. There's no penalty for anyone who doesn't, but stores can refuse service to anyone without one.
Whitmer's new executive order allows lawn care services, nurseries and big retail gardening centers to reopen, she said. They'll have to follow strict social distancing rules. Stores selling non-essential items can as well for delivery or curbside pickup only.
Golf courses can reopen, minus golf carts, and motorized boating is back on, Whitmer said. Her order replaces previous references kayaking and canoeing with simply, "boating."
People can again travel between residences, Whitmer said. But she strongly discouraged it because rural hospitals still lack the capacity to handle an influx of sick people. She urged anyone who does to take every precaution to avoid getting sick.
Public health experts agreed the activities are low-risk enough to resume as rates of new infections fall, Whitmer said. She called the announcement a step forward but stressed the overall message is the same: stay home to stop COVID-19's spread.
Increasing infection rates or sliding hospital or public health system capacities could prompt the state to tighten restrictions again, Khaldun said.
"If any of those three things appear that they are going in the wrong direction, we would need to look at strengthening our public health and social distancing requirements again so that we can prevent another surge in cases," she said.
Khaldun said testing for infections and tracing possible exposures will be key to the state's pandemic response going forward. Michigan's almost halfway to its goal of 15,000 tests per day, the amount experts estimate the state needs to identify infections.
Some of the governor's past actions proved controversial — a pause in motorized boating prompted the Michigan United Conservation Clubs to sue, the organization recently announced.
Whitmer acknowledged that some actions taken for the public's health aren't easy while others seemed confusing or contradictory, but said the data shows they're working.
Cases of COVID-19 across the state of Michigan rose by 1,350 Friday with 108 deaths. The latest data on the COVID-19 Tracking Project (a data set maintained by The Atlantic) includes 10,096 new tests April 23, a new state high.
In northern Michigan counties, reported cases rose by nine with three in Crawford County and one in Cheboygan, Otsego, Roscommon and Wexford counties. One death was reported in Crawford and Otsego counties.
Munson Healthcare reports 2,021 total patients at its hospitals have been tested for COVID-19, 1,639 of which came back negative 140 patients have results pending.
“We are excited to see the initial phase of re-engagement begin as allowed with this new executive order," said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. "However, businesses, employees and residents must continue taking all necessary precautions to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 in our communities and health care systems.”
State senators Friday approved legislation that would curb some of the governor's emergency powers, an oversight panel to investigate the state's pandemic response, the Detroit Free Press reported. Among the supporters was Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake who has frequently criticized Whitmer's orders as going too far. State representatives also agreed to form an oversight committee on the governor's pandemic response.
Whitmer said she already vowed to veto any bill that would take power away from her or a future governor. She called Friday's votes purely political and suggested lawmakers focus on health care for laid-off workers and paid sick leave instead.
Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.