TRAVERSE CITY — The foreseeable future of public and private education in Michigan is set to be determined Thursday.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist confirmed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce “comprehensive action” addressing if and when students will return to school this year as well as information about state aid, standardized testing, the Read By Grade 3 law and services for special education and at-risk students.
“When we took office, we didn’t expect to have to make choices like this in the context of a global pandemic,” Gilchrist said. “We believe we have a solution, at least in terms of the things we have authority over, but we’re going to need to continue to work through things.”
One of those issues, Gilchrist said, is implementing an infrastructure to have students “learn at a distance.”
Information the state received from the state’s intermediate school districts estimates that 475,000 students — or 31 percent of the Michigan’s student population — do not have access to internet-enabled devices in their home. Gilchrist said 48,000 students do not have WiFi or high-speed internet in their homes.
The state is partnering with ISDs to “figure out how to reach those children so they can still have educational experiences and teachers can still support them,” Gilchrist said.
Nick Ceglarek, Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District superintendent, said the organization just launched its remote learning toolkit on its website Tuesday morning. The resource is meant to help parents access the best education for their children and provide materials for students and educators in a centralized location.
“If the governor does come out with an executive order that requires some sort of more formalized and continuous learning process, then we feel like we’re really at the forefront of what that could look like with this tool,” Ceglarek said.
The toolkit, which has a link on the right side of TBAISD.org, also provides resources for social and emotional learning, early childhood and special education along with a full plan on how to navigate both school closures and the shift to online education.
Paul Bauer, TBAISD director of instructional services, was instrumental in the creation of the toolkit. He recognizes there is a “tech disparity” among the student population and said he is trying to find a way to bridge that gap, which includes delivering work packets to students through the current food delivery system.
“We want to be cognizant and thoughtful that the people who don’t have internet don’t get a lesser product,” Bauer said.
For those parents and students with internet access, Bauer said the toolkit speaks to them in a “very calming way.” He wants parents to understand that their children should not be online for 10 hours every day doing school work.
“The first thing I wanted to do was to provide parents an easy entry point and providing criteria about what doing this online means,” he said. “There was focus on what are the most critical resources, especially considering there was a floodgate opened of all available resources.”
Amber McCoy’s 6-year-old son, Lucas, relies on those services and resources.
McCoy said she had no idea how she was going to handle the education of her son — a first-grader with cerebral palsy who is also blind, nonverbal and nonambulatory — when the stay-at-home order was issued. Communication with Lucas’ teacher buoyed now by the online toolkit has McCoy feeling slightly more confident.
“We’ve all been thrown into this big, crazy mess that we don’t know how to handle. I’m not a teacher. I’ve never done this before,” she said. “Just having a virtual assistant to help explain what’s going on in a way that a child would understand is really helpful. We really need to take a deep breath and adjust to what we’ve been thrown into.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.