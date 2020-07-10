ELK RAPIDS — Village leaders took a stand this week on mask wearing.
Elk Rapids Village Council unanimously adopted a resolution Monday to require face masks be worn in all enclosed spaces open to the public. The measure is meant to be simultaneous to state executive orders for mask wearing.
Trustee Michael Toscano said this was an opportunity to demonstrate local leadership on an important health issue during a worldwide pandemic. At first he proposed a local ordinance. But then he agreed with President Pro-Tem Barb Mullaly who suggested a “strongly worded” resolution instead of a new law which would come with enforcement expectations.
“I’m not naive to the fact we cannot get to 100 percent of anything,” Toscano said.
He argued how science has shown wearing face masks is the most effective way to reduce transmission of the contagious virus and asked his fellow trustees what their responsibility was — given what’s known about the deadly disease.
“I’m very adamant that we can do more,” Toscano said.
Mullaly pointed to previous work done by the village’s Downtown Development Authority board, whose members had worked with local businesses to supply masks and raise awareness of the pandemic and necessary safety measures.
The DDA had last month recommended the closure of one block of River Street to allow for easier physical distancing among downtown shoppers and visitors. The proposal sparked controversy and the plan fell by the wayside, but not before some local business owners expressed skepticism that COVID-19 was even real.
Mullaly asked what village leaders could do “when we have business owners who don’t wear masks, who don’t provide sanitizer, who don’t care if their customers come in without masks.”
Christine Peterson, a DDA board member and retired medical doctor, said she knows some people refuse to wear masks and it’s “deplorable” that some local businesses don’t require their workers to mask up. But perhaps it’s symbolically important for village leaders to take a position, she said.
“If nothing else, I just think the Village Council should consider making a stance,” she said. “To at least make a stand about that, I think, is important.”
Toscano said a local rule could help take the burden of self-policing off of business owners and operators, who he said could point to the village as the mask-requiring culprit.
Police Chief Dave Centala said any local rule would have to be handled like the village’s no-smoking ordinance for parks, beaches and trails — largely self-policed.
“I don’t see it as a game-changer,” Centala said, adding the village just has to have the public’s help with the issue.
The chief said anyone who refuses to wear a mask at a local business and is asked to leave and doesn’t can be issued a trespassing civil infraction. Additional charges are often handled by county prosecutors, he said.
Other area communities also are talking about whether to adopt local mask requirements.
Traverse City commissioners briefly discussed the idea at a recent meeting, and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said state laws don’t give local governments the authority to require mask-wearing.
“The city’s not in a position to just require a blanket requirement that all people wear masks out in public,” she said.
Executive orders from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer permit businesses to deny service to people who refuse to wear one, and customers who refuse to comply, then refuse to leave, can be removed by police for trespassing, Trible-Laucht said.
Commissioners encouraged people to wear masks, and businesses to require them.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said mask-wearing is the right thing to do, and science backs it up. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she hopes the city Downtown Development Authority keeps up its efforts to encourage the practice, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he won’t visit businesses that don’t require it.
Carruthers also rebuffed requests to shut down parts of the city, either to tourists or altogether — city resident Rick Buckhalter lambasted commissioners for not closing city beaches ahead of the July 4 weekend.
Visitors should abide by social distancing measures, wear masks and take other precautions, Carruthers said. He shared in the frustration over huge crowds that gathered to celebrate Independence Day.
But any steps to discourage visitors would go against the city’s welcoming vibe, and hurt businesses that depend on tourists. Plus, the city’s already poised to receive far fewer visitors with so many of its major festivals canceled.
“It’s a challenge for most of the businesses right now to get people to get in and patronize them and do it safely,” he said. “The economy is going to be challenged for quite some time because of this, but we are a tourist town, tourists are going to be here.”
While Traverse City leaders discussed the issue, Grand Traverse County commissioners have not.
“I’ve not heard any commissioners speak of it,” said Grand Traverse County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel. “My personal opinion is that it’s a state-level decision.”
Hentschel is a part owner of Roy’s General Store, a gas station and hardware store at the corner of Hammond and Three Mile roads that also sells groceries and beverages.
He said the store keeps masks on hand for employees and has posted signs in the store regarding mask use.
“For staff who have medical reasons for not wearing one, I’m not medically trained to determine that so I leave the decision up to them.”
In Kalkaska, village President Harley Wales said officials are not going to consider any additional masking requirements beyond the existing state mandate.
“As community leaders we are leading by example and masking in public spaces,” Wales said.
Frankfort City Council also has not discussed adopting local measures, but city Superintendent Joshua Mills said the conversation will likely now come up following Elk Rapids’ move.
He said Frankfort has embraced the effort to help one another endure the ongoing pandemic; residents united to share resources and information to “enable people to better coexist with the many obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Mills pointed to an example in Frankfort — three buckets filled with free masks available for anyone in the community who may need one — and said he’s not even sure who to thank for the effort.
