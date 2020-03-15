LANSING — The number of presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Michigan rose by a dozen Sunday, ratcheting the statewide total to 45.
During a press conference late in the evening, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a younger person was among the 12 new cases. All other details were withheld until a press release that’s expected Sunday night.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
Whitmer also announced the Michigan Gaming Control Board is working to temporary close casinos it oversees in the state to slow the spread of the virus.
"There is a lot of close contact in a casino," Whitmer said. "I think that's why they are front and center in a lot of conversations that are happening across the country."
Turtle Creek Casino issued a statement Friday that ensured the casino and hotel remain open with extensive sanitation procedures in place. The casino limited breakfast, lunch and dinner options to "The Deli" with valet service unavailable. All live entertainment has been cancelled through March.
When asked if bars and restaurants will be ordered to close, similar to statewide measures in Illinois and Ohio, Whitmer said that she was not making any announcements at this time.
"We're clearly watching and communicating with my colleagues across the country," Whitmer said. "I've been on the phone with a number of governors on both sides of the isle and I think that it's really important that we are moving quickly but also doing it with real robust debates and making informed decisions."
Whitmer anticipated that residents would learn more about decisions on that front "in the very near future."
