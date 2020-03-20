TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order on Friday that imposes temporary restrictions on non-essential medical and dental procedures beginning no later than March 21 at 5 p.m. until the termination of the COVID-19 state of emergency
Routine and elective dental and medical procedures won't be performed in Michigan until Whitmer lifts the order. Delayed procedures range from teeth cleanings to knee replacements to cosmetic surgery.
Many Traverse City dental practices already had ceased offering routine procedures after the American Dental Association on Monday told dentist to close their offices for three weeks, except for emergency procedures.
Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-17 states that hospitals, freestanding surgical outpatient facilities and dental facilities, and all state-operated outpatient facilities, must implement a plan to temporarily postpone all non-essential procedures until the termination of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said in a release.
“Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times.”
"Our office is closed for three weeks," said Teresa White at the office of Tracey Ruegsegger. "The Michigan Dental Association was saying two weeks, but the American Dental Association is saying three weeks."
"But we are offering triage services," said White, to assess if a patient needs emergency care.
A phone message at the office Dentolutions, recorded Monday by dentist James Reznich, says: "The Michigan Dental Association has recommended closure of all dental practices, and I expect the governor will mandate closure soon."
Reznich' message included numbers to call if emergency dental care is needed.
A banner across the top of the Traverse Dental Associates website on Friday read, "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Notice. We have been mandated to close our office due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We will be able to treat emergency patients only. Emergency patients should call the office # 231-947-0210 and follow the instructions listed there ..."
The person who answered the phone at Harborside Dental on Friday said that office, too, had postponed routine procedures.
Whitmer's order says procedures that should not be postponed include treatment for advanced cardiovascular disease that would prolong life; oncological testing, treatment, and related procedures; pregnancy-related visits and procedures; labor and delivery; organ transplantation; and procedures related to dialysis.
