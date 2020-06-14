TRAVERSE CITY — Coronavirus.
Odds are if you’re reading this article in the Record-Eagle, you’ve searched that word on Google quite a bit over the last six months.
Google Trends data shows that one word, “coronavirus,” has been searched more frequently in northern Michigan than any other place in the United States. The Alpena and Traverse City-Cadillac Nielsen Designated Market Areas (DMAs) had greater shares of searches for “coronavirus” than all 210 others across the nation.
The markets are measured by the number of homes a television signal would extend to. The Traverse City-Cadillac market extends as far south as Osceola County and to the north into some southern counties of the Upper Peninsula. Alpena’s market covers Alpena and Alcona counties.
Related queries in Traverse City and Alpena were “coronavirus Michigan,” “coronavirus cases,” “coronavirus Traverse City,” and “Traverse City Whiskey hand sanitizer.”
The most popular searches that started with “how to” in Traverse City were “how to apply for unemployment michigan” “how to make a facemask,” “how to make a facemask with fabric” and “how to make hand sanitizer.”
As searches trended downward in other cities, Alpena remained the second highest in the nation on a daily basis throughout the past week. The most searches for “coronavirus” on Thursday were in Phoenix, where the number of hospitalizations reportedly tripled and cases reached a new high. Alpena was second.
Jenny Lee, Trends Analyst for Google’s News Lab, said the data can’t tell why people are searching more in a certain location.
“For what it’s worth, I think people just want to stay informed and updated,” Lee wrote in an email.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for multiple health departments in northern Michigan including Health Department No. 4 in Alpena, concurred.
“I’d just like to think it’s because we have an engaged community that wants to be informed,” Meyerson said.
Andréa Willis, Communications Manager with Google, said in an email that trends data is normalized and indexed to allow markets of all sizes to be compared on a national level.
“By normalizing our data, we can compare locations of different sizes,” Willis said. “In this case, out of all metro areas in Michigan in 2020, Alpena has the highest percentage of searches for ‘coronavirus’ out of all searches in Alpena.”
Other questions Michiganders are asked
Searches for “stop payment indicator Michigan unemployment” were made so frequently this week in Michigan, it trended nationally.
The state reported in a press release it is working with the U.S. Secret Service in a national fraud ring investigation targeting unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, thousands say they’ve seen a stop payment indicator on claims.
“Due to large scale fraud attempts against state unemployment programs across the nation, the UIA has developed additional measures to protect certain claimants by requiring further identity verification and claim eligibility authentication,” the UIA’s website reads.
Nationally people asked a lot of questions that began with “When can we …” during the past week.
The top three questions were “When can we stop wearing masks?” “When can we travel again?” and “When can we expect the second stimulus?”
The fourth, perhaps influenced by Michigan’s three-month suspension on bottle returns, was “When can we return bottles?” That also was the most searched “When can we ...” question within Michigan.
The Treasury put out a notice last week requiring most large retailers to reopen bottle return facilities by June 15.
The words “open up” were searched a lot in Michigan too over the past week.
“When will gyms open up in Michigan?” was the most searched question in the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday moved the northern regions into Phase 5, which opens most business with masking and social distancing protocols. The rest of the state moved to Phase 4, opening bars and restaurants at limited capacity.
