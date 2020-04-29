TRAVERSE CITY – Northern Michigan wasn’t excluded from the rush to get toilet paper in March.
Anonymous location data shared by Google showed that trips to grocery stores in 12 northern Michigan counties increased by 27.5 percent on March 12 compared to a January baseline.
Traffic to grocery stores on Monday, March 9 — before sport events were cancelled worldwide and cases of COVID-19 appeared in downstate Michigan counties — was about normal. March 10, election day, saw a spike of 7.5 percent, followed by an 11.5 percent spike in grocery store travel on March 11.
The night of March 11, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA suspended its season, President Donald Trump announced a suspension in travel from Europe, and the NCAA announced it would play its postseason tournament without fans. The state of Michigan had just two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Both the NCAA and the MSHSAA on March 12 canceled the remainder of their postseason events. And traffic to grocery stores jumped 16.4 percent in one day — the largest bump in the two months of data observed among any variable.
In Otsego County, traffic to grocery stores on March 12 was 38 percent above its baseline. Kalkaska County’s traffic to grocery stores had increased by 43 percent by March 13.
Percent changes in retail and restaurant traffic also appeared to have a relationship with policy changes.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all bars and restaurants to close March 16, the day before St. Patrick’s Day. The next day, traffic to bars and restaurants dropped by more than 30 percent with an average decrease on the week of 41 percent — and that was before Whitmer invoked a much stricter stay at home order.
The stay-at-home order was issued on the following Monday. Since then, traffic to restaurants has been almost 60 percent lower than average. Grocery store traffic has fallen to minus-30 as mobility across the state of Michigan fell.
Traffic to parks, however, increased.
Average traffic to parks in Grand Traverse County increased from 15 to 25 percent after the stay-at-home order was invoked. It also varied widely. The standard deviation in the 18 days sampled was 41 percent.
On April 3, a Saturday, traffic to parks in Grand Traverse County was almost double its average — 91 percent higher than usual.
The anonymous data recently released by Google uses the same algorithm that Google Maps uses to calculate hot times for small businesses. The data was released to help state health departments better understand the spread of COVID-19.
In her April 20 press conference, Whitmer said her office received the data and commented on the statewide trends.
“This is cause for cautious optimism and precisely what is contributing to what appears to be a flattening of the curve,” Whitmer said of the reduced mobility statistics. “It shows that the actions we’re taking are working.”
