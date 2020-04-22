TRAVERSE CITY — Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Don’t touch your face.
Those were the first big health tips that aimed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, even before it exploded into the COVID-19 pandemic.
A newly formed company — with half of its four founders in Traverse City — has a prototype it hopes to get on the market to reduce the number of times someone brings their hand to their face.
Good Vibes is a two-part system. A band is worn on the wrist and a fabric badge clips on a shirt collar with magnets near the wearers neck. When the band comes into close proximity to the badge, it vibrates to alert the user.
The company was founded a little over a month ago and is in the midst of raising money to get the device on the market.
“We moved at lightning-fast speed from eureka moment to prototype to trying to get the device out there,” said Brig Ricks, one of the founders.
“This one isn’t about numbers as much as to keep us safe,” said co-founder and fellow Traverse City resident Jason Thibodeau. “It’s about keeping our family safe and our friends safe.”
Good Vibes has a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that ends on May 23. The money would allow Good Vibes to deliver its first products in June.
“Our goal is $65,000,” Ricks said. “That allows us to at a minimum to do a batch of 2,000, which allows us to get mass production going.”
“Our goal with that is to get it out and get right into production,” Thibodeau added. “We want to get this product out as soon as possible.”
Thibodeau said it has been “hard to get the word out” about Good Vibes. Ricks admits starting a company in the current economic climate is challenging.
“It’s the best time and the worst time to start a business, but it’s also the time we need it,” Ricks said.
According to hill.com, a study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene, 10 people doing “office-style work” touched their faces an average of nearly 16 times an hour. A separate study in South Wales found more than two dozen students averaged 23 touches per hour.
“Twenty-three times an hour the average person touches their face,” Thibodeau said. “This is a way to change those habits.”
Ricks came up with the idea for Good Vibes.
And he didn’t have to look far for inspiration. It was literally right in front of his face.
Ricks was striving to not touch his face as much even before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay at Home order in March. Then he caught himself doing it.
“My hand was in front of my face,” Ricks said. “I said to myself, ‘I wish I had something to warn me before I did this.’ I need an object on my hand or on my wrist to warn me before I touched my face.”
With that idea, Good Vibes started working on the technology to make the device work. Wireless technology was floated, but the expensive nature of that solution sunk it. Radio transmitters were discussed and dismissed.
The simplest solution was what went into the device: magnets. Ricks said it took two weeks of research before the team zeroed-in on magnets in early April.
“We settled on magnetics because it won’t fail,” Ricks said. “It just works. It’s physics. It works forever. We can’t break it.”
Magnets offered another distinct advantage.
“This way of doing it with magnets was the best way to make it more affordable so that more people could have access with it,” Thibodeau said.
The device, which Ricks said went through almost daily prototype versions, will sell for $19.
“That was our goal,” Ricks said. “We’ll have more expensive devices with more bells and whistles. But to have a working device that is very inexpensive device and works, we wanted to get a $19 product out there to get it out to as many people as possible.”
“There’s a lot more we could add to it,” Thibodeau added. “One of those is to alert you when you come within six feet of another one.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic applications are the most obvious, the founders of Good Vibes know there are many more places where the device would come in handy. Curbing the spread of the flu and other viral ailments were some medical examples offered up by the company founders.
“Beyond COVID-19, which is the main concern, breaking the face-touching habit is just good health,” Ricks said.
The device could be used for other possible psychological applications like smoking cessation, nail biting, pulling or biting hair, or childhood thumb-sucking.
“There is a lot of other (bad) habits,” Ricks said. “Anything that brings hands to face in a compulsive nature, we can help with that.”
Good Vibes made an appearance at TCNewTech’s Virtual Pitch Night earlier this month as the ‘Bar Napkin’ idea related to COVID-19. Good Vibes didn’t win the $500 top prize, but TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said it wasn’t difficult to envision the company becoming a success.
“I have a feeling that good things are going to come out of that,” she said.
