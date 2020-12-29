TRAVERSE CITY — An online army of fabric-focused volunteers spent much of 2020 sewing personal protective equipment for area medical workers and others.
In particular, the Seamstresses for Safety online group provided a critical service when the commercial market was devoid of mask options during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said one local nurse.
“Any time I asked for masks, we’d get hundreds. I personally sorted 1,000, at least,” said Elizabeth Bunek of Leelanau County, a registered nurse at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Normally she works in the maternity, newborn intensive care or pediatrics units at the hospital, but lately has worked as a “PPE buddy” in the coronavirus units. That means she helps her partner nurse with their PPE before entering patients’ rooms and after exiting, as well as fetches other items that may be needed — without herself entering those isolation rooms.
Bunek said she and her fellow nurses at the hospital are grateful for the donated items that help them work through the pandemic. The online group of seamstresses on Facebook have made an incredible impact on medical workers, she said.
“It’s extremely touching. I’ve cried. They are so selfless,” Bunek said.
More recently, the hospital has plenty of medical-grade masks, she said, but cloth scrub caps are now more challenging to find.
“I put out a shout out within the last week and within minutes I had messages from people who wanted to make them or have some already ready for us,” Bunek said.
That sounds about how things have gone since the online group formed during the spring, said one of the organizers, back when commercially made cloth masks could not be found in shops.
“I think it gave people a purpose during a really tough time and people wanted to help. They wanted to be the helpers,” said Monica Malbouef, of Alden.
The online sewing volunteer group collectively worked to provide cloth masks to medical workers across northwest Lower Michigan, she said, starting small with porch pickups and then expanding to drop boxes at health department offices for more centralized distribution.
Medical workers at hospitals, nursing homes, health departments and more used the volunteer-produced cloth masks.
“At 15,000 masks we stopped trying to count and that was early on,” Malbouef said, laughing.
Erin Lord, of Traverse City, also helped to organize the online volunteer seamstresses. She estimated the group collectively made about 50,000 masks for northern Michigan medical workers so far.
“For me, what a blessing in disguise. What an amazing life lesson that a lot of hands make for light work,” Lord said.
Now that medical-grade masks are available — and even required at medical facilities — there is less of a need for cloth masks, she said.
Some work has continued, though, Lord said, with the sewers making not only scrub caps but also child-sized masks for donations to schools.
“I’ve continued to sew and stockpile and provide masks for the Goodwill Inn too,” she said.
More information about Seamstresses for Safety can be found on Facebook online.