TRAVERSE CITY — A shotgun start in golf is when foursomes tee off simultaneously on every hole at a specified starting time.
So when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted restrictions on golf in the state late Friday morning, it was like a shotgun start to the golfing season across the state.
Interlochen Golf Club had one of the biggest jump-starts to the season. The first golfer hit the links at Interlochen early Friday afternoon soon after owner Brad Dean made a few phone calls.
“After the press conference, I needed to call some people,” Dean said. “Does this take place next Friday? Does this take place immediately?
“We’ve been ready since March 26 on the golf course, it was such an early spring. We had everything in place. Then it was the matter of having somebody in the pro shop to answer the phone and we were off and running.”
As soon as the order was lifted, calls for tee times were quick to follow.
“After the press conference, the phones were ringing off the hook,” said Carolyn Olson, owner of Elmbrook Golf Course in Traverse City.
Elmbrook opened for golf on Saturday morning and Olson said more than a hundred rounds were logged on opening weekend.
“It was a quick hurry,” Olson said. “There was such a pent-up demand for play.”
Even though social distancing practices were in place and motorized golf carts prohibited, there was a familiar refrain at courses in the area.
“It was awesome,” Dean said. “You have people who hadn’t seen each other for six or seven months. They felt human again.”
“We were glad to be open for people that were cooped up for so long,” Olson added. “The one thing we kept hearing over and over was, ‘We’re just glad to be out here.’”
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa opened its Wolverine course at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“We had already done maintenance on the golf course to some extent,” said Tom McGee, director of golf operations at the Resort since 2001. “Our golf and grounds crew got out Friday, put some work in and we opened Saturday morning.”
McGee said The Bear should be ready for play May 1, while Spruce Run will open “when business levels dictate.”
The Wolverine course opened first because of the proximity of holes No. 1 and 10 to the clubhouse that serves all three courses. Nearly 100 rounds were logged on Saturday, 107 on Sunday, McGee reported.
“It was great; fantastic,” McGee said.
The lack of power carts will keep some avid golfers and those with physical limitations away from the course. But it wasn’t a factor for those itching to tee it up.
McGee said the lack of motorized transportation hasn’t added any extra time to rounds on The Wolverine, because each golfer can walk to their own ball and take a more direct line on each hole by leaving the meandering cart paths.
There are other differences at courses. Access to clubhouses are limited, and online tee times and payments are encouraged.
“I think it’s a learning curve for golf,” said Dean, who said Interlochen Golf Club made adjustments on Monday after the weekend.
“A lot of it is just common sense,” Olson added.
On the course, the cups are inverted to raise them up on the green, restricting how far the ball drops down. Flags are left in, and bunker rakes, water coolers and trash cans are removed to limit contact.
“Everybody has done real well,” Dean said.
Olson said the golfers have respected the rules of social distancing on the course. Olson said she snapped several photos of golfers maintaining a six-foot distance at Elmbrook.
“It was amazing,” Olson said.
McGee said tee times on The Wolverine are 12 minutes apart to keep foursomes apart on the course. That’s three minutes longer than normal procedures, he said.
“It’s been moving along very, very well,” he said.
While Interlochen GC hasn’t opened its driving range, Elmbrook did. Procedures were put in place to keep golfers 10 feet apart. Driving range buckets of balls are sanitized after each use.
Pull golf carts are available at Elmbrook and sanitized after each use.
