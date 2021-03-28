TRAVERSE CITY — Hours spent in front of a screen from the comfort of home will not be a choice for students from several area schools come fall.
Officials from at least five local school districts — Kingsley, Leland, Glen Lake, Northport and Buckley — said they do not plan to run their own virtual education program as they have during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive orders made those programs a requirement in the early part of the 2020-21 school year, but guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made offering in-person education mandatory as of March 1. However, guidance on having to switch back to online if the pandemic worsens or if offering the service is required at all has been inconsistent, administrators said.
Northport Public Schools Superintendent Neil Wetherbee has been frustrated with the state after districts were required to come up with a plan for six different phases of education during the pandemic and then those phases were seemingly abandoned.
Bob Wheaton, MDHHS public information officer, said it is yet to be determined if the state will offer guidance on requiring online education options.
The Northport Board of Education began considering ending a full-time online option in February and then approved the move March 8. The district moved back to all in-person teaching March 15. Wetherbee said the district is ready to switch back to remote learning if the situation becomes unsafe, but there are no plans to offer both.
“It just is not sustainable,” he said. “We have to look at what is best for the school as a whole, and unfortunately you cannot make a decision that is best for every single student.”
Glen Lake Superintendent Jon Hoover said the district will not operate its own virtual platform, but he added that any online options would be provided by Michigan Virtual or Edgenuity. Elementary and middle school families interested in remote education will have to go through private vendors not associated with Glen Lake, Hoover said.
Some are axing the programs because they simply did not work.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said his teachers did a “fantastic job,” but this school year made it clear that his staff cannot continue to handle the workload of both online and in-person instruction. Smith said the program has not been successful.
“There was a lot of negatives, and it didn’t make sense to continue something that doesn’t seem to be working for the vast majority of kids,” he said.
Kingsley has a little more than 200 students learning online, and Smith said they have budgeted for a decline in enrollment if those students switch districts. Fewer students means less state funding.
“Just doing it because you’re worried about money is not something we’re interested in,” Smith said. “Students first. Staff second.”
Parents are questioning if the move is putting students first.
Heather McCann has a 17-year-old daughter who attends Kingsley High School. McCann was surprised, confused and disappointed with the decision.
McCann’s daughter requires special education and struggled academically this school year. Although McCann admitted the online learning was “really, really bad” and that her daughter would receive better services if she was in person, that does not outweigh safety and people’s lives.
“It’s hard, but we’re all still alive,” she said.
The plan is to either home-school her daughter or enroll her in another online program outside of Kingsley.
That would mean she could not graduate with her classmates, which is something McCann said is important to her daughter.
“It’s a big deal having to move her,” McCann said.
McCann has options if she chooses another online route.
Pandemic or no pandemic, Suttons Bay Public Schools will keep its virtual school open as it has for more than a decade. Officials at Traverse City Area Public Schools and Kalkaska Public Schools also said they intend to keep an online option for students.
TCAPS began its UpNorth Virtual program in September and ran remote learning the first two weeks of school. Superintendent John VanWagoner said they are working to keep that option available because it has become “a thread” in the district.
“We are a district of choices,” VanWagoner said. “We have a very robust and positive program, and we’re going to continue to work to get better at it.”
VanWagoner expects more students to choose the face-to-face option, but enough will stay online given the size of TCAPS. VanWagoner did not go as far as to say UpNorth Virtual will become a mainstay like the program in Suttons Bay, but he said it will be part of the district’s curricular offerings going forward.
Other superintendents said a decision on offering a virtual platform has yet to be made.
Jeff DiRosa, Mancelona superintendent, said they are leaning toward giving families that option, but they are still testing the waters to see if there is enough community interest.
Forest Area Superintendent Josh Rothwell said they also plan to survey parents following spring break, but he said his district’s program does not have a significant part of the student population participating in the program. Rothwell said Forest Area would be unlikely to see much of a drop in enrollment if they don’t keep virtual learning.
Administrators at Benzie Central, which currently has a virtual academy for students, are considering keeping online learning next year from third grade through high school. Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said it is “an ongoing conversation.”