ARCADIA — Beatles music played softly in the background as a steady stream of vaccination recipients visited Blaine Christian Church in Arcadia.
Like Mike Burguard, of Honor, who has been trying to get a vaccine for weeks. He and his wife signed up Wednesday for the Thursday clinic.
“They had openings and we made an appointment and here we are,” Burguard said. “It’s very convenient. This is the way they should be doing these.”
The church was the site of a Rural COVID Vaccination Program offered by Northwest Michigan Health Services, which received 1,000 vaccines as part of a pilot program that is delivering doses to hard-to-reach rural areas using two mobile medical units.
NMHS is one of 22 agencies that received 36,000 doses statewide through the Protect Michigan Commission. All vaccines received by NMHS are Moderna, said Ivy Lane, a registered nurse who was running Thursday’s clinic.
The program targets people who are considered high risk based on the Social Vulnerability Index used by the state. The index looks at things such as socioeconomic status; race, ethnicity and language; and housing and transportation.
“It could mean people have to drive an hour to get to a clinic or sometimes people can’t leave work,” Lane said. “This clinic fell into one of those high SVI areas.”
Patti Celovsky of Maple City had a 50 minute drive to get to Arcadia, but said she has been trying to get into the vaccine queue for weeks.
“I was thinking I wouldn’t be able to get in until May,” Celovsky said. “It seems like northern Michigan was running behind.”
NMHS, which played a big role in COVID testing since the beginning of the pandemic, began receiving doses earlier this month. CEO Heidi Britton previously said the agency will receive 200 to 300 doses per week. That’s in addition to the 1,000 doses for the pilot program.
Appointments can be made through a self-scheduling process at NMHSI.intakeq.com/booking. People can also call the NMHS COVID hotline at 231-642-5292.
Vaccine availability is ticking up in northern Michigan as health departments, pharmacies and doctors’ offices are getting steady and increasing doses.
The U.S. is now injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day, and the pace is likely to dramatically rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.
Twelve stations were set up at the Benzie County church to give out just under 200 vaccines for the day, Lane said. Other clinics were held in Mason and Oceana counties, and another is scheduled for Wednesday in Shelby.
People can also make appointments for curbside vaccines being given Thursday in Traverse City and Friday, March 26, in Traverse City and Benzonia. People can drive up and get a vaccine without having to get out of their cars.
Lane said the mobile clinics were also able to accommodate a few people who stopped by, but didn’t have appointments.
Thursday’s clinic was held inside the church because of cold weather and winds, Lane said, but in future may be held outside using the mobile vans at farms and other rural areas.
At the first mobile clinic held Saturday 200 doses were available, but only about 70 people showed up, Lane said. Clinics will be held until the 1,000 doses are used up, she said.
People are also being scheduled for their second dose of the two-part Moderna vaccine.