GLEN ARBOR — Art’s Tavern owners Bonnie Nescot and Tim Barr are feeling frustrated.
They’ve been serving food for 20 years to their neighbors and to tourists who visit this small town on the edge of Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore, just a block away from the beach and a stunning view of Lake Michigan.
They weathered the statewide shutdown of dining rooms a few weeks ago by converting to takeout and reducing hours of operation. That was frustrating enough, but at least they could keep feeding customers and keep a trickle of income flowing to their workers.
Takeout trade has been brisk, but Barr and Nescot turned off the lights and locked the door at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“With everything changing, the health department coming out with different mandates every so often, the governor changing — and I’m not blaming anybody, nobody’s been through this before — we just can’t keep up with everything,” said Barr.
“So just to make sure we don’t hurt anybody, we’re gonna close the door.”
Art’s usually keeps about 20 employees through the winter, but the conversion to takeout-only cut the payroll roster in half. The remaining employees were working two, six-hour shifts.
Just across the street, Bear Paw Pizza & Market this week cut days (to just Friday through Monday) and hours of operation, but still is offering takeout, according to its website. Half a block down, Boonedocks is closed because of the pandemic.
Riverfront Pizza & Deli owners Tim and Sue Nichols returned to Leelanau County sooner than usual for the season. They reopened the business — just up the road from Art’s — a week ago, after cutting short their annual vacation because of the health crisis.
“We were closed for two months for our winter break,” said Sue. “We wanted to make sure we could get back in Michigan.”
They’re trying to balance safety with service.
“We’re a small operation, and we usually do mainly carryout,” she said. “We are operating with only three of us, so we’re putting in extra hours — but we don’t want anybody else in the building.”
Keeping a business operational during the pandemic has been challenging.
“It’s different,” said Nichols. “I have never used so many cleaning products in my life.”
Pizza has been popular, but Riverside stepped up its food offerings to fill demand.
“We’re doing some special stuff, trying to keep everybody happy,” she said. “We’ll deliver in Glen Arbor for free.”
Across the United States, restaurateurs are transforming operations to try to stay afloat.
The National Restaurant Association warns the outbreak could cost 5 million to 7 million jobs and hundreds of billions in losses and is pushing for a special federal relief package for restaurants.
Uncertainty about financial assistance is a frustration for business owners everywhere, including in northwest Lower Michigan.
“The rules and regulations on the SBA loans and all the disaster loans are changing hour to hour, and my wife was right on top of it,” Barr said. “But they’re just about impossible to get right now.”
“We understand that nothing is going to be immediate,” said Barr. “But when these guys get on the TV and say, ‘Well, this is going to be there and that’s going to be there, and whatever’ — they don’t put any disclaimers on it, like, ‘We’re gonna get it out there, we’re gonna try to get it to you as fast as we can, but it’s probably not gonna be immediate.’”
“They’re professing a whole lot of things that they can’t deliver on. Which makes life really frustrating.”
The uncertainty finally hit home on Wednesday for the owners of Art’s Tavern, forcing them to close.
“We’re just gonna pull back and see how it goes,” Barr said.
He and Nescot hope their business will bounce back when coronavirus-related restrictions ease.
“We hope that our staff will come back, and we hope the people come back to us — our customers. That’s all our business. We don’t have any idea right now how many people are coming back, if they’re going to sit next to one another. There’s a whole lot of things we don’t know right now.”
Barr and Nescot bought Art’s Tavern two decades ago, 14 years after Barr hired on as an employee. Barr has been mostly social distancing at home, but was in the restaurant Wednesday because he had to deal with a plumbing problem — one of those day-to-day chores that remain unaffected by the pandemic.
But the health crisis has affected Barr’s fashion choices.
“I’m sitting in the office with a mask on,” he said.
