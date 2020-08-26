TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Board Trustee Doug Bishop is tired of Zoom meetings.
Bishop expressed frustration with the virtual meetings on Monday, saying he’d like every effort made to have next month’s meeting in person.
“I understand why we’re doing this, but it’s not the same,” Bishop said. “It’s not the same as having us all in the same room, even if we are 6 or 8 or 10 feet apart.”
Board President Chris Bott said having in-person meetings is an issue that has been discussed, but they may not take place until October.
“We’re trying to see what we can do to comply with executive orders,” Bott said.
Those orders are hard to keep up with, he said, as new orders keep coming out and former ones sometimes are rescinded a couple of days later.
Vicki Cook, vice president of finance, said she is working with NMC’s attorney to see what the options are for holding in-person meetings.
Bishop said that even if the only people in the room are the seven board members, President Nick Nissley and Holly Gorton, chief of staff to the president, that would be better than virtual meetings.
”I do feel the lack of personal interaction as a board is a detriment,” Bishop said.
Bishop said he does not agree with all of the restrictions related to COVID-19.
Trustee Rachel Johnson said having in-person meetings with the board that also include the public — who may not be in the room — is something she has been involved with in her communications job at Cherryland Electric Cooperative.
Johnson doesn’t want to see the public’s ability to engage with the board to deteriorate and she’d like college staff to keep public engagement in mind as they come back with a plan for meetings held on campus.
Board Treasurer Jane McNabb said she thinks virtual meetings allow for more public engagement, especially for people who can’t come to meetings.
”I know we think of these virtual meetings as cutting off public access, but I think it actually increases access,” McNabb said. ”We should think of this as a new opportunity for more people to engage us.”
Bott said he knows the board has to find a way to get back to in-person meetings.
“But I want us to be cognizant of the safety issue,” Bott said. “We shouldn’t be doing anything that is contrary to what the rest of campus is doing.”
