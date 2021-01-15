LANSING — More than a dozen state employees and health officials testified in a regulatory case against a Gaylord restaurant.
Ian Murphy and The Iron Pig Smokehouse returned to court for the second time in a month Thursday, this time with a large cast of witnesses and a different argument in defense of the restaurant from its attorney David Delaney.
The restaurant is petitioning the court for the reinstatement of its food establishment license, currently suspended by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for violating an emergency order by staying open to indoor service.
Delaney waived his opening presentation, deciding not to dispute any facts the state presented against the restaurant in six hours of the hearing. That’s also when Murphy, present at the hearing, declined the opportunity to testify.
Instead, Delaney reserved the bulk of his legal argument for his closing statement. He challenged MDARD’s authority to suspend a food license when no local health official, under question from the Attorney General’s office, could testify it had linked a confirmed case of COVID-19 to The Iron Pig.
Delaney said that would be significant according to MDARD’s own food code, the statute used to suspend Murphy’s license. If MDARD wants to redefine that, Delaney said the 1919 Emergency Management Act would give them the authority to do so.
“These food laws, these health laws, these liquor laws, in my view, were never designed to sustain the weight of a pandemic,” Delaney said after the hearing. “The food law is very specific. Is there a condition at the food establishment that is an issue? They can go there and address that. The health law is broader. They can deal with areas or the state of Michigan, but it’s the invisibility that creates the issue.”
Administrative Law Judge Eric Feldman said Delaney brought up “a very good point,” but State attorney Eileen Whipple rebutted by saying the code includes the word “endanger,” which doesn’t require actual harm.
Whipple said The Iron Pig’s argument will fail for a number of reasons, primarily that the provision in question is intended to prevent harm.
“Threat is related to risk,” Whipple said. “The director’s determination that an imminent threat to the public health related to the food law does not require a showing of a particular case has been linked to Mr. Murphy’s establishment.”
Whipple’s presentation summoned 13 witnesses from various agencies, which took up the majority of time in the day-long hearing. The most, five, were officials from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan in Gaylord. Health Officer Lisa Peacock and Medical Director Dr. Josh Meyerson spoke for more than an hour and a half.
Several other witnesses were state employees from MDARD, the MLCC and Gaylord City Police Department, many of which recalled their encounters with Murphy going back to late November. Delaney asked each in cross-examination if they had asked those they observed not wearing masks if they fell under the medical intolerable exemption in the state’s orders.
“The Iron Pig’s failures have unfortunately been egregious violations not only of the MDHHS Epidemic Orders, but also the most well known and established guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Whipple said.
Little discussion was made about a rally Murphy and The Iron Pig hosted in a separate Gaylord restaurant pavilion Saturday. Whipple asked a witness from the HDNWM if food from The Iron Pig was served at the rally, which they didn’t know for sure.
The Attorney General’s office does not comment on pending cases.
An MDARD spokesperson declined further comment.