LANSING — The owner of the Iron Pig Smokehouse had his first chance to contest regulators’ decision to suspend his restaurant’s liquor license for violating public health orders.
Attorneys represented Gaylord restaurant owner Ian Murphy, and Moore Murphy Hospitality, LLC which does business as The Iron Pig Smokehouse, in a two and a half hour show-cause virtual hearing Friday before the Michigan Liquor Control Commision.
Murphy’s lawyer, David Delaney, argued his client’s business wasn’t properly served its license suspension and that the suspension should be reversed. Murphy has continued serving food in-person without alcohol sales, despite state regulators’ orders to halt.
The Iron Pig’s license suspension is the sixth in a series served statewide in recent weeks. On Monday Administrative Law Judge Mike St. John handed down additional suspensions on three businesses one for 60 days and one by 45 days. One business saw it’s suspension end immediately. Four businesses were fined $600, one was fined $900.
Delaney provided little defense against accusations the restaurant violated a Nov. 15 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Order, instead he raised legal technicalities and objected when the court attempted to admit evidence in Facebook posts, police reports, citations and cease and desist orders.
He claimed there is no proof Murphy authored dozens of Facebook posts and comments used as evidence against his business. The motions were overridden by St. John.
Lawyers representing the state also played body cam footage from a sergeant with the Gaylord Police Department who visited the restaurant Nov. 25.
“I’ve got a moral and fiduciary responsibility to my employees to get them paid,” Murphy told the officer as he further explained he was staying open. Murphy gave the officer his business card and said he expected officers to show up.
A week later, MLCC Investigator Bradley Szatkowski entered the restaurant with a different Gaylord Police Officer to serve the license suspension. In that body cam footage, Murphy argued with the officer over being on private property and swore at Szatkowski for “putting him out of business.”
“Particularly egregious is the contempt which he shows the MLCC investigator in the commission itself,” said Assistant Attorney General Daniel Felder. “His personal social media says it best, two middle fingers to the commission.”
Delaney argued, through a technicality, that because the MLCC would need to prove the licensee committed an illegal act, the court would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Murphy was properly aware of the MDHHS order he violated.
He compared the MLCC’s response to The Iron Pig to that of the Ingham County Health Department’s response to confirmed COVID-19 cases in fraternities; then separately in the case of Owosso barber Karl Manke. In both instances, Delaney said those accused of wrongdoing were served paper copies of the original orders in-person.
The ICHD posted its public health order on the door of each of 29 Greek houses. In Manke’s case, he was presented with a copy of the order he violated when regulators came to suspend his license to cut hair.
“The State of Michigan is asking you to find The Iron Pig responsible for violating an order it was never served,” said Delaney when he pleaded to St. John.
Several other restaurants have followed Murphy’s lead and others downstate by re-opening despite MDHHS orders to not do so. Murphy has already been fined $5,000 by MDHHS, according to Felder.