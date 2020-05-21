LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repealed several statewide closures on Thursday set forth because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed immediately provided participants adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Non-essential medical, dental services and veterinarian are able to resume next Friday.
Auto showrooms and retail businesses are allowed to begin reopening by appointment only beginning Tuesday.
Retail stores will be limited to 10 persons at a time.
"The data has shown that all regions of Michigan are ready for us to take this small step forward for doing this incrementally," Whitmer said.
As outlined in previous orders, Whitmer said businesses that reopen must adhere to safe, strict measures to protect employees and customers.
"We want to continue turning this dial but we are going to stay tuned to the data and the epidemiology to know when it is safe to do that," Whitmer said.
Whitmer said a "short-term, temporary" extension to the statewide safer at home order will likely be necessary, but provided no details regarding it Thursday. When a reporter asked for clarification, Whitmer said the state is waiting two weeks after other orders are enacted to see what the responses in the disease's data are.
DDA provides hand-washing stations for Front Street
Jean Derenzy, Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO, says the DDA has placed hand-washing stations on Front Street on Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Nine stations are strategically placed at high-traffic areas, Derenzy says.
"We just started this at the farmers market," Derenzy said. "We worked with Superior Sanitation and they will be cleaned on a daily basis and get soap changes, and they'll be there all summer."
The stations were not placed in pursuant to a request.
"When we looked at reopening of the downtown we wanted to ensure the public that we're thinking about the safety at all times and the health of the people that come down and enjoy the downtown," Derenzy said. "We wanted to make sure it was safe, it was clean and available to everybody."
If there's a line at the station, Derenzy encourages those on Front Street to practice social distancing.
The DDA is also set to place sandwich boards that read "Stay safe to stay open" as another proactive measure with the region's reopening.
"We are really promoting the staying safe to allow us to continue to stay open in our region and start reopening all of our regions as well, we note that it's going to have to be thoughtful and considerate and kind and safe."
By the numbers
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 501 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus on Thursday. It also announced 69 deaths statewide, of which 31 were identified during a review of death certificates.
In the region, one new case was announced in Alpena County and one death was removed in Cheboygan County.
The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Otsego County, according to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, has reached 77.
District Health Department No. 10's COVID-19 dashboard is reporting recoveries by county.
DHD No. 10 reports 15 recoveries in Kalkaska county among 18 confirmed cases, two have died. In Crawford County, 27 of 58 persons have recovered, five have died. In Manistee County, three of 11 persons have recovered. In Wexford County, six of 11 persons have recovered, two have died. In Missaukee County, 4 of 16 persons have recovered, one has died.
The Benzie Leelanau Health Department reports on its dashboard 13 recoveries among 15 cases of COVID-19. It does not distinguish which counties they are in.
The state of Michigan defines a recovered COVID-19 patient as those who are alive 30 days post virus onset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.