TRAVERSE CITY — Streaming high school games picked up in recent years, but the coronavirus pandemic has given it more steam in recent months.
Boyne City pioneered the practice among area schools, developing its own Rambler Sports Network, complete with comical ESPN-style “This is RSN” promos.
But with volleyball matches currently limited to 250 fans (or 25% of the facility’s capacity, whichever is lower), local sports fans’ desire to see games live has another obstacle.
Traverse City Area Public Schools recently purchased three Pixellot cameras, which allow for stream live video of events on the NFHS Network and MHSAA.tv.
The mounted cameras need no operator, and automatically turn on and broadcast when a game is scheduled to begin if a team’s schedule is programmed into the NFHS Network website. The cameras can be hooked up to the school’s scoreboard to show a score overlay on the feed, and have an ambient crowd noise or can be hooked up to a public address or radio feed.
The TCAPS units aren’t online quite yet, with one going up at Thirlby Field for football and the other two for the gymnasiums at TC Central and TC West. In the meantime, Central showed volleyball matches online in other ways.
“It’s absolutely fantastic for that,” TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said of allowing more fans to see games live. “(Monday and Tuesday), we set up Facebook live sessions and that was really well received.”
Nine area schools were enrolled in the program as of July, including Bear Lake, Brethren, Cadillac, Frankfort, Glen Lake, Petoskey, Suttons Bay, TC Central and TC West. Benzie Central also signed up since. Other northern Michigan schools involved include Pellston, Clare, Harrison and Pentwater, as well as in Upper Peninsula at Calumet, Gladstone, Negaunee, Munising, Ishpeming, Escanaba, Dollar Bay, Norway and Painesdale-Jeffers.
Traverse City Christian athletic director Micah Gallegos said the Sabres are planning to stream volleyball matches, and looking into possibly getting Pixellot. Traverse City Central streamed two days of volleyball quads Monday and Tuesday, and is set to install Pixellot this week.
Glen Lake is in its second year with the camera setup, one in the main gym and another at the football stadium. Athletic director Mark Mattson said the Lakers broadcast 77 events last year, including every basketball game, drawing over 7,000 viewers. Almost half of those views came from two football playoff games. The district leased the two cameras, which track movement and pan with the action, for $5,000 for five years.
“It was worth every penny for the number of viewers we got this year,” Mattson said. “We might make a few bucks off of it, but to me being able to offer this is just a great service.”
The Michigan High School Athletic Association this week approved guidelines to relax the group’s regulation on streaming games live.
Schools now have the first right of refusal to stream any home events they want. Road games can be broadcast as well, if the host also participated in a broadcasting program.
The MHSAA previously limited how much schools could broadcast. The Rambler Sports Network, for example, had to technically be a subscription, so a password was issued for each game. Now that requirement is gone for the time being.
“We feel our broadcast is state of the art, unique and the best in the state,” Boyne City athletic director Adam Stefanski said. “Randy Calcaterra does a great job with it.”
Boyne’s broadcasts come from students operating mobile cameras and feature play-by-play calls.
Earlier this summer, the MHSAA partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to offer schools two free Pixellot cameras. The camera then broadcasts events online on the NFHS Network, a subsidiary of CBS.
The MHSAA had 96 schools take advantage of the offer over the last six weeks, ordering 200 cameras. That brings the state’s total statewide to 243 schools and 463 units.
Previously, the Pixellot cameras cost $2,500 each, not including installation. Fans can subscribe to the NFHS Network for $70 a year, or $10.99 a month. About 10% of subscription fees go back to the school.
Bear Lake and Brethren each purchased one last year.
“It’s very simple for us,” Bear Lake athletic director Karen Leinaar said. “People who are traveling, or have grandparents in Arizona or somewhere, can see it. I’ve watched football games played in Hawaii. Especially with the reduction of spectators, it’s going to help a lot of people watch.”
Some schools aren’t allowing fans at all for indoor events, or letting in far less than 250. Boyne City sells 120 tickets for each volleyball match, even though the gym capacity allows for the full 250.
Stevenson said the cameras can be used for a variety of non-athletic purposes as well, including school choir, play or band events, assemblies and even graduation. Teams can also record practices and scrimmages for analysis.
