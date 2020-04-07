TRAVERSE CITY — Local health departments and funeral homes are operating under new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control during the national COVID-19 outbreak.
Area funeral homes are adapting to find ways to continue providing services during times of social distancing and medical examiners and coroners have new precautions to follow after a death is reported.
Funeral homes have been deemed essential business during the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order, but the doesn’t mean it is all systems-go.
While funeral services are ongoing, many families have elected to postpone services until further notice. For those that are not, funeral homes such as Reynolds-Jonhkoff Funeral home in Traverse City are offering live-streaming of services to help keep the number of attendees under the state mandated limit.
“There are some families who are wishing to wait until summer to have services for their loved ones,” said Dan Jonhkoff, owner of Reynolds-Jonhkoff Funeral Home. “With the abilities that we have with embalming, we are able to keep a loved one for months until the family is ready.”
Families are being forced to make the decision between small, private memorial services or postponement until further notice. Others are utilizing cremation services that are still ongoing.
Funeral homes are trying to limit services to 10 or less people but that prospect may be very hard for some families.
“One of the hardest things I have ever had to go through is encouraging a family to do something very private and among themselves and rescheduling once we can do it,” said Tony Gray, manager and funeral director at Nelson Funeral Home in Gaylord.
Funeral directors have been asking families to do as much prep work as possible over the phone or the internet.
“The hardest part of our job right now is when we are dealing with families who are grieving we are not able to shake their hands,” Gray said.
While services may be put on hold, Jonhkoff feels there may be an increase in graveside services and a decrease in three-day services that have become normal.
Funeral homes and medical examiners have also been instructed to take special care with bodies that may be infected with COVID-19 — protecting the body and isolating it during storage to protect workers.
According to Lisa Kaspriak, Mid Michigan Medical Examiners Group Administrator, the list of questions that are asked after a death is reported to 911 are different now than before this pandemic.
In order to protect coroners and medical examiners, new questions must be asked to see if there are any public health indicators that signal a possible COVID-19 infection.
If the person had traveled recently or had a cough or fever prior to their passing, Kaspriak said they are erring on the side of caution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructed coroners to use full PPE and to use two body bags on cadavers believed to be infected with the virus.
Kaspriak said that they are treating infected patients as possible vectors of transmission even after they have died until they know that it is not the case.
“They are definitely a vector of transmission because there are certain gasses that are released from a body depending on how long it has been down, and that could effect us,” Kaspriak said. “We want to protect the living even if it means protecting them from their deceased loved one.”
The Mid Michigan Medical Examiners Group is comprised of 10 counties that are prepared to help others out in case of overflow.
“We do have surge protection in place,” Kaspriak said. “Each of the counties that we serve are involved in utilizing a morgue that is in Big Rapids. That morgue has 20 body capacity with overflow potential. We also have the capability to bring in mass fatality systems that would extend the amount of bodies we would be able to hold in our area.”
Gray said that the Michigan Funeral Home Directors Association also has a plan in place for disaster relief that would help small funeral homes in time of mass fatalities.
