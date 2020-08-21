TRAVERSE CITY — Two blocks of Front Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for a week longer than planned.
Instead of returning vehicles to the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street — and reverting State Street to one-way traffic — on Sept. 8 as previously planned, the conversion will begin on Sept. 14 and be completed by the start of business on Sept. 18.
"We're going to take all 90 days," said Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Chief Operations Officer Harry Burkholder at the Board of Directors meeting Friday morning.
Before the transition to 'normal' operations in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic begins, the DDA board reflected on what Burkholder said was "an interesting summer on Front Street to say the least."
Downtown Experience Coordinator Nick Viox, new Community Development Director Katy McCain, Bukholder and other DDA staff have begun the process of surveying downtown business owners and stakeholders, including three Zoom meetings and door-to-door surveys.
"There's a lot of praise and some amount of things we could do better," Burkholder said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers asked Viox if feedback indicated the Front Street closure favored restaurants over retail. Restaurants were able to offer outdoor service — including alcohol under special permits — into areas of those two blocks normally reserved for pedestrians and cars.
DDA officials acknowledged the change benefits restaurants more than retailers, and said any future street closures will need to address the uneven impact.
Viox said retailers were generally supportive of their restaurant neighbors.
Adrienne Brunette, who co-owns Mama Lu's Taco Shop at 149 E. Front St. and opened a second restaurant, The Flying Noodle at 136 E. Front St. early in the closure, said her only complaint was a delay with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission permitting process.
"I thought it went great," Brunette said of limiting the two blocks of Front Street to pedestrians only. "It definitely impacted our business in a positive way.
"I would love to see it become a permanent thing. There are other cold-weather places that have pedestrian-only streets."
Joe Frost, who operates family business Robert Frost Quality at 217 E. Front St., has the opposite opinion.
Frost said his products often rely on interested passersby stopping to shop. He said the closure limited access to locals and those from out-of-town unfamiliar with the area might not have had any idea about the store.
"The value of the consumers in the cars have been overlooked," Frost said, adding that the removal of parking on Front Street was not a factor.
Karen Hilt owns Apogee at 219 E. Front, a retail location next to Robert Frost Quality. She also owns My Secret Stash at 122 Cass St., less than a block off Front Street.
Hilt said she understands people on both side of the Front Street issue, adding the closure "allowed people to have a comfortable space so people were not on top of each other."
Hilt added when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened the region for Memorial Day weekend the "sidewalks were uncomfortably packed."
She thought traffic was down in downtown, but said it may have had more to do with the coronavirus than the changes downtown. She praised the DDA with having the merchants' "best interest at heart" and overall would like to see the Front Street closure continue next year with some caveats such as additional parking included.
Frost said he too appreciated the non-traditional approach to Front Street. Frost added he wanted to "tastefully" display his wares under a tent outside his store, but was told it was not allowed.
Hilt said Apogee had a small display outside, but didn't have the staff to monitor it.
"I'm always appreciative of new ideas," Frost said. "My preference would be not to have it continue."
Carruthers said he heard several complaints about handicap access downtown being limited, even with the addition of some unloading zones adjacent to the two blocks. He said this will need to be addressed in future talks.
The one portion of the decision to close the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street to vehicles Burkholder said was "almost universally praised as a good move" was opening State Street to two-way traffic between Park and Union streets.
Carruthers said it was "a very convenient opportunity" for people downtown to make their way west and would even like to see two-way extended to Boardman. Hilt echoed Carruthers in making State Street two-way permanently in the future.
DDA officials said nothing is off the table for future access to downtown and will be part of ongoing discussions, meetings and surveys of property owners.
"We'll be working on all opportunities and all possibilities," sad DDA CEO Jean Derenzy, who thanked her staff for its "huge, heavy lift" this summer.
